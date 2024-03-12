Academy Awards 2024: 5 Things You May Have Missed On TV; Simu Liu To Billie Eilish's Heels

Oscars 2024 had some moments that only the streamer caught and the TV might have missed. If you are looking for those moments, and want to relive them, have a look at these moments now!

By Khushi Mishra
Published on Mar 12, 2024  |  01:33 AM IST |  246
Getty Images
Billie Eilish at Oscars 2024 (Via Getty Images)

The Oscars 2024 came as a fresh wave to the world! Everyone waits for the entire year for these few hours to unfold. What is the Academy Awards without its hiccups and drama? What were the moments that you might have missed on TV but not on the streamer? Find out. 

1.A delayed beginning

ALSO READ: Academy Awards 2024: Anatomy Of A Fall's 'Very Important Pup' Messi Steals The Show At Oscars 2024


The room was full of chaos, seconds before the program began due to some unforeseen administrative errors that led to a full five minute delay in the show’s start. The award show had to begin earlier than its usual time at 4pm PT. However a few pro-Palestine protestors shut down a major section of Hollywood and the celebs thus arrived very late. It's like Michelle Yeoh walked down the aisle and the Orchestra began. 

Related Stories

Emma Stone serves mermaidcore in mint green Louis Vuitton bustier gown with peplum style
fashion
Emma Stone serves mermaidcore in mint green Louis Vuitton bustier gown with peplum style
Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling Performs I'm Just Ken With All The Kens
entertainment
Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling Performs I'm Just Ken With All The Kens

2.Billie Eilish Leaving her shoes


Barbie was dominating the unseen moments of Oscars 2024. The song What Was I Made For? Won the award again at Oscars. She held her black heels behind her back as she rushed to get the title of Best Original Song. Billie Eilish wore her white knee socks and cute dress as she went up to receive the award. 

Advertisement

3.‘I’m Just Ken’ gets a lavish preparation and audience cheer


Simu Liu got the mic ready for Ryan Gosling’s jaw dropping performance of ‘I’m Just Ken’ from Barbie. Everyone held their phones up with the flashlights on supporting this track. 

4.Emma Stone and Dave McCary’s cute PDA


The two hardly get cosy in public. However, to show support for his Oscar winning wife-Emma Stone, McCary places his arm around her waist and gives her a kiss on the cheek as she takes photos with the beautiful trophy. 

5.Cord Jefferson and Sterling K. Brown’s trophy moment


At the Governors Ball afterparty we could see how Sterling K. Brown saw Cord Jefferson win the award for Best Adapted Screenplay category-for his work in I Just Wanna See. Jefferson said how it's a collective effort of the two and how Brown deserves it more. 

While we wait for more such moments from the Oscars, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Academy Awards 2024: A Look At The Diversity At This Year's Ceremony, 9 Years After 'Oscars So White'

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Khushi Mishra

Who says multiple people cannot live in one? Well, I am a nocturnal owl,  and a workaholic who

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles