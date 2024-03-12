Academy Awards 2024: 5 Things You May Have Missed On TV; Simu Liu To Billie Eilish's Heels

The Oscars 2024 came as a fresh wave to the world! Everyone waits for the entire year for these few hours to unfold. What is the Academy Awards without its hiccups and drama? What were the moments that you might have missed on TV but not on the streamer? Find out.

1.A delayed beginning

The room was full of chaos, seconds before the program began due to some unforeseen administrative errors that led to a full five minute delay in the show’s start. The award show had to begin earlier than its usual time at 4pm PT. However a few pro-Palestine protestors shut down a major section of Hollywood and the celebs thus arrived very late. It's like Michelle Yeoh walked down the aisle and the Orchestra began.

2.Billie Eilish Leaving her shoes

Barbie was dominating the unseen moments of Oscars 2024. The song What Was I Made For? Won the award again at Oscars. She held her black heels behind her back as she rushed to get the title of Best Original Song. Billie Eilish wore her white knee socks and cute dress as she went up to receive the award.

3.‘I’m Just Ken’ gets a lavish preparation and audience cheer

Simu Liu got the mic ready for Ryan Gosling’s jaw dropping performance of ‘I’m Just Ken’ from Barbie. Everyone held their phones up with the flashlights on supporting this track.

4.Emma Stone and Dave McCary’s cute PDA

The two hardly get cosy in public. However, to show support for his Oscar winning wife-Emma Stone, McCary places his arm around her waist and gives her a kiss on the cheek as she takes photos with the beautiful trophy.

5.Cord Jefferson and Sterling K. Brown’s trophy moment

At the Governors Ball afterparty we could see how Sterling K. Brown saw Cord Jefferson win the award for Best Adapted Screenplay category-for his work in I Just Wanna See. Jefferson said how it's a collective effort of the two and how Brown deserves it more.

