At the 96th Academy Awards, Christopher Nolan's film 'Oppenheimer' won Best Cinematography, with Hoyte van Hoytema receiving the accolade.

Starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the movie delves into the life of the physicist. Van Hoytema highlighted the challenge of capturing engaging visuals amidst intense dialogue scenes. Talking the movie, Hoytema said, "It was constantly close-ups, close-ups, close-ups, talking, talking, talking. The challenge was, 'How the hell do we make this interesting?'."

The Academy's official handle congratulated the film on its win. The rote on Twitter/X, "The Oscar for Best Cinematography goes to... 'Oppenheimer'! #Oscars."

The awards ceremony is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Who is Hoyte van Hoytema

Hoyte van Hoytema, ASC, born on October 4, 1971, is a Dutch-Swedish cinematographer who attended the National Film School in Łódź. His notable works include Let the Right One In (2008), The Fighter (2010), Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011), Her (2013), Spectre (2015), Ad Astra (2019), and Nope (2022).

Van Hoytema is particularly recognized for his collaborations with director Christopher Nolan, having contributed to Interstellar (2014), Dunkirk (2017), Tenet (2020), and Oppenheimer (2023). His cinematography has received widespread acclaim, earning him numerous awards, including an Academy Award from two nominations and a BAFTA Award from four nominations for Best Cinematography.

How many awards did Oscar win?

Oppenheimer swept the Oscars on Sunday night, securing seven wins, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. The film also triumphed in categories like Best Film Editing and Best Cinematography. Ludwig Göransson received the Oscar for Best Original Score.

This victory marked the first Oscar win for Murphy, Downey, and Nolan.

With a staggering 13 nominations, Oppenheimer has amassed nearly $1 billion worldwide in earnings.