Did You Know Glen Powell Appeared On A Reality Show As Teen? Actor Says He ‘Never Talked About This’

Before becoming a bona fide movie star, Glen Powell appeared on the reality show Endurance, which he had never revealed until recently. At 13, the Top Gun: Maverick actor tried his luck on a reality show but was sent back home after the first episode!

On Wednesday, July 18, Powell appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert while promoting his movie Twisters. The talk show host brought up the topic he said, "earlier forays into the world of action that wasn't as successful," referring to the Discovery Kids series Endurance.

Powell was visibly embarrassed and said, "It's really pretty hard for me to talk about, to be honest. I've never talked about this publicly ever." He appeared on the show—which aired from 2002 until 2008—in its first season. "The fact they pulled this out is shocking, but here we go," he added.

The actor confessed that he doesn't like talking about that show because he didn't get far in the competition. "I wanted to be on the show really bad, and I got kicked off in the first episode," he added.

Colbert wasted no time showing the audience a clip of Powell doing one of those competitions in which the young actor wore a gray shirt and talked about the challenge involving monkey bars. Powell quipped that he thought he would finish the challenge, but “his balance didn’t think so.” He recalled the moment he was sent back and called it “the worst feeling.”

As if Powell wasn’t embarrassed enough, the Late Show host read his 20-year-old actor’s bio. "Glen likes making his own movies and is working to buy a professional video camera by mowing lawns and acting in commercials," his profile read. The bio mentioned him as a traveler who likes meeting people, tap dancing, and singing at nursing homes.

The Anyone But You actor recently starred in Twisters, which became a box-office success! In an interview with People, he revealed that he actually “survived” the film set. “And probably behind us, you're going to see a lot of the actual storm chasers that we actually went storm chasing with,” he added.

Twisters is now in theaters. Endurance is available to rent on Amazon Prime.