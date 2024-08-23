Glen Powell Is Undercover In Chad Powers As The Twisters Actor Shares Never Before Seen Look

Glen Powell has adapted an unimaginable look for his upcoming comedy series, Chad Powers. The project is a Hulu show that has a really intriguing plot with a spiced-up comedy.

In the new look the actor shared on Instagram, he is almost unrecognizable, which seems perfect for his role as he tries to go undercover. Glen Powell, 35, could be seen having a thin mustache, a prosthetic nose, and shaggy hair.

In the recently shared picture, the Anyone But You actor is seen wearing a blue Nike shirt that reads 200 written in white over it. The actor is also seen wearing a blue-colored arm sleeve. He paired it with yellow shorts in this picture of him posing as the lead character.

Talking about his role, Glen Powell will be portraying the character of Russ Holiday, who is attempting to go on a Southern collegiate football team.

As per the official plot details of the series, “When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s college career,” the lead character takes up a new look and enters a football team that is struggling with its sport. Entering the tryouts for this new Southern football team, the quarterback disguises himself as Chad Powers.

The series is inspired by a 2002 Eli’s Places video where the former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning was seen going undercover at the Penn State football walk-on tryouts.

Advertisement

As per Variety, the series will even star Toby Huss, Steve Zahn, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Perry Mattfeld, as well as Quentin Plair.

While Glen Powell has taken over the lead role, he will also serve as the executive producer of the Hulu comedy series, Chad Powers. The Top Gun: Maverick actor will serve this role in the production along with Eli Manning and his brother Peyton Manning.

Powell was seen sharing the image in a joint Instagram post, that also gave his followers a look at a throwback clip of Eli’s tryouts. In further pictures of this social media post, Glen Powell even shared a picture of himself as Chad Powers alongside Eli Manning’s undercover look.

The Hit Man actor also shared a post on his Instagram story, on August 20, teasing the start of the series. Here he had shared a photo of a clapperboard from the official account of Chad Powers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Glen Powell Talks About 'Desperate' Efforts He Made to His Adopt Puppy Brisket: 'He’s A Party...'