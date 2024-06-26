7 Key Takeaways From James Gunn's Superman First Set Photos: Metropolis Mayhem To Mr Terrific's Injury

While Cleveland has been turned into what seemed like Metropolis, a few photos from the sets of Superman have surfaced recently on the internet and they hint at the action we might see in the movie. James Gunn seems to have worked hard on the new emergence of the Man of Steel, however, David Corenswet’s character is not alone and is not the only superhero seen in the photos.

The pictures that have gripped the internet with much eagerness and not too controllable patience for the film have also brought a huge crew from the Daily Planet.

Without any further adieu, let's discuss what we might see in the first-ever movie of the newly set up DC Universe.

Mr. Terrific

This had to be brought up first as it is going viral on social media. DC fans only recently got a glimpse of Edi Gathegi’s Mr. Terrific's first look, through the recently surfaced set photos.

While people are bewildered looking at the comic-accurate suit, with Gathegi wearing a perfect Fairplay jacket, they also notice that the superhero has a T-shaped black mask instead of the black paint on his face.

What many might have missed was that the superhero was wounded. Yes, he had a bandage on his foot, while also seen bleeding.

Superman and Mr. Terrific

In the same photos, both the Man of Tomorrow and Edi Gathegi’s Mr. Terrific were seen talking while their surrounding had been destroyed. It looks like this conversation might be taking place after the main battle that happens towards the end of the film. And maybe could be a part of the post-credit scene.

Superman’s suit

The new suit that is seen in the set photos looks bright blue, also it has got the original trunks feel back. While it looks comic-accurate, the logo on it also seems to match the emotions of David Corenswet's face, giving a classic Superman feel.

The fans were seen praising the design of the new suit of the Man of Steel, however, some even expressed their displeasure.

A few people on the internet thought the new suit of Superman to be sort of baggy. And the set photos do feel the same. However, we just hope that the whole wardrobe issue will be fixed during the post-production of the film.

Are we going to see Mongul?

Until now, a lot of set photos have created a stir among the fans, making them excited to see a new Superman on screen. However, one particular post had a picture that looked very intriguing.

A huge structure was seen on the set wrapped with chroma cloth. Who will come out of it still remains a mystery. In the first-ever official teaser photo where Superman was seen sitting on a chair, the fans also saw a huge globe kind of thing bursting out in the earth's atmosphere.

That picture made many fans think it was a hint to the coming of legendary villain Mongul. And now, the big gate wrapped in blue cloth, which surely depicts that some heavy VFX will be used during the post-production speaks of a grand entry of someone unearthly.

Meanwhile, the whole humongous structure looks like a gate that might be turned into a spaceship, from which a creature or an alien, that people strongly believe is Mongul will first appear.

Children of Kaizen Gamorra

This might go three ways! As we have seen in the old Superman movies, especially in the 1978 one, the Krytonians are dressed in black.

A similar group of people, wearing all black were seen with their hands tied back in some new set photos. This group might be of Zod-El aka General Zod. However, fans have also thought of them to be the children of Kaizen Gamorra.

A few other speculations also suggest that these people might simply be some human hostages, and from the looks of these actors, they do seem to be people of earth, who work at the same outlet of a company, wearing the same outfit.

Destroyed Metropolis

Set photos shared on Reddit also show huge debris of buildings on the streets. In these set photos, we can also see the heavy military vehicles and trucks being lined up in the city.

Similarly, we also see police vehicles being stuck because of the big boulders that seem to be out of a battle scene in the movie.

The set photos also show abandoned cars, in front of dress shops in the Metropolis.

Daily planet staff

In some of the photos, the staff of Daily Planet who at first were thought would be a group of people filling the newsroom, now seem to have a key role.

In a few recently uploaded set photos, we have a look at Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pirce’s Perry White, and Beck Bennett’s Steve Lombard getting out of a ship.

The ship in question here might belong to Mr. Terrific. However, it is still not clear if they were saved by Edi Gathegi’s superhero character or if they had to take cover in it.

James Gunn’s Superman will be released on July 11, 2025.

