'Fat Jokes Aren't Funny': Dylan Sprouse Reflects On Gaining Confidence To Resist Fat Jokes Towards His Suite Life Mom

Dylan Sprouse recently spoke about how being a "huskier young lad" gave him the confidence to stand up to fat jokes about his on-screen mother, Kim Rhodes, while they worked together on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Dylan Sprouse is not one to remain silent when he disagrees with a line of dialogue or a joke. In an appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live on August 1, the actor recalled a memorable moment from his time on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. He described how he approached a producer to change an offensive joke about Kim Rhodes, who played his mother on the show and was pregnant at the time.

"I don't know, but I also just don't really think fat jokes are funny," Dylan said. "I think they're just like, there's a better joke somewhere else unless you're talking about yourself, unless it's self-referential, which I find is fun."

Dylan, who co-starred with his twin brother Cole Sprouse, elaborated on his take on humor. "But if you're pointing the finger at people and talking about how they look, I just don't tend to find that very funny in general," said Dylan. "I think there's better jokes, and I mean, you'd be amazed at what having your own show at 11 will do for your confidence."

Dylan's body shape from his youth influenced his decision to speak up. He said he was a huskier young lad who, again, really didn't come into himself until he was like 18.

Kim Rhodes, who was pregnant during the show's filming, also recalled Dylan's supportive attitude. During a November 2023 appearance on the Back to the Best podcast, she reflected on his refusal to deliver a fat joke written specifically for him.

"I got pregnant when I was on the show, and of course, the show dealt with it by making fat jokes," according to Rhodes. “And one of my favorite memories is Dylan had a line that was a fat joke, and he just kept skipping over it. It was like in the middle of a chunk of dialogue, so he kept skipping this laugh line.”

Rhodes went on to say that when an executive producer yelled at Dylan from backstage, "He goes 'Cut! Dylan! Say the line!' Dylan fired back". He said that he would never disrespect any woman in that manner, let alone this one. He told them to write something funny, and he will say it.

