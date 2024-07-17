Adrianne Curry Shares During Her Time On ANTM She Realized It’s Hard To ‘Trust’ Anyone

Adrianne Curry, who famously appeared and won in cycle one of America’s Next Top Model recently looked back at her journey in the show and revealed the things that she realized after participating in the competition.

Curry, who has now left the limelight, shared her experience about the show in a recent interview. Read ahead to know more about it.

Adrianne Curry on America’s Next Top Model

As per a story published in People, the model told the outlet that she thought her career would elevate after her win on ANTM. The Cycle one winner shared that she felt “betrayed and lied to,” by the modeling show.

Curry expressed that the contestants were told every day that whoever would win would go on to be a big Revlon model and they never intended that that they dubbed voiceovers when the episodes were aired.

She added, “They lied to us because none of us would've fought as hard as we did for some half-a** prize. We'd be like, that's stupid." Curry expressed that this is what the industry is. It’s, “ cutthroat. It is lying. It is predatory.”

The former ANTM contestant shared that the show prepared her for the awful reality that she, “couldn't trust anybody.” Curry added, “Even people that I thought I could, and even knowing that I still got screwed over."

Curry shared with the publication that she is grateful things did not work out the way they were supposed to because Curry does not think she would have been a “good person” if she had met with huge success in modeling. Curry expressed, “I just don't think my young brain would've been able to wrap itself around that in a good way."

Adrianne Curry recalls her nude photoshoot for an ANTM episode

While speaking to the publication about what she would do differently if she were to do it all over again, Curry shared that she would dump her then-boyfriend and push back on the nude photoshoots.

The episode 7 of cycle one, the contestants had to pose nude for a photoshoot. Curry shared that she could not say no to it because the way she was approached was like, “Oh, we know you're awesome with this, so we want you to pose nude right here, and we know you'll do it,' and blah, blah, blah," said Curry.

After her shoot, the other girls were offered “double bands” and undergarments to hide their intimate areas. Curry shared that contestant Elyse Sewell used sheets between takes.

The ANTM cycle 1 winner expressed that she felt she was put in a position where she could not say if she could be behind the sheet like Elyse. Curry shared that as a younger woman, she felt that if she refused that, they would think she sucked. Curry added it was “uncomfortable.”

