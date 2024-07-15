Taylor Swift's plans didn't go quite as expected when her piano malfunctioned during a surprise song section on the second night of the Eras Tour in Milan. During the concert's secret song portion, the 34-year-old pop star surprised her fans with two unexpected mashups. The incident occurred after she played a guitar cover of Mr. Perfectly Fine from Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red from Red (TV).

Taylor Swift jokes about 'breaking' piano on stage

Swift said to the audience, "We have finally broken this thing," as she peeked under the piano's lid in a fan video that was uploaded to TikTok. Swift shut the lid and jokingly shouted, "Oh, I did it!" as a crew member quickly stepped in to address the issue and win the audience's cheers.

Swift's 113th show on the current Eras Tour was held in Milan, where she electrified the crowd despite the unanticipated setback. Right Where You Left Me from Evermore and All You Had To Do Was Stay from 1989 were among the hits she surprised the audience with earlier in the show.

Swift to perform in Germany, Poland, and Austria

Swift made her debut in Switzerland with two performances before her tour stop there in Milan. Additionally, in honor of the 113th performance of the Eras Tour, she sang her favorite songs to fans.

Swift is looking forward to her next shows in Germany, Poland, and Austria, and a return to London's Wembley Stadium for several performances as the European part of her tour draws to a close.

Taylor Swift's album release during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's set list has included songs from her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, throughout the tour, giving fans a mix of brand-new singles and cherished classics. Along with professional accomplishments, Swift's tour has also been memorable for her relationship with Travis Kelce, with whom she went official on Instagram. Kelce also unexpectedly showed up at her London gig and many other shows.

