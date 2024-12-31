After Aquaman, Jason Momoa To Join New DC Universe As THIS Character Who Is On Par With Superman; Any Guesses?

With the newly rebooted DC Universe slowly coming to life, Jason Momoa is again set to be a part of it. However, if you think the actor will be reprising his role from the Zack Snyder entries, playing Aquaman, give us this opportunity to amaze you.

The actor will be seen playing the character of Lobo. Per a report by Variety, Jason Momoa will be introduced in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The news was first shared by Momoa as he uploaded a screenshot of an old interview he did with Fandango. In the discussion, while promoting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Momoa mentioned, "I collect comics, and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I'm like, 'Hello? It's the perfect role.'"

His words in the recently shared post on Instagram from the interview further read that if he got a call to play the character, he would happily accept it. “I haven't received that call, so I don't want to put any fake news out there,” Jason Momoa mentioned in his statement.

However, captioning the post, the Oof Tatata bassist wrote, “They called.”

Meanwhile, even James Gunn, who heads the new DC Studios, along with co-chair Peter Safran, also shared a photo of Lobo on Bluesky.

For those unaware, Lobo happens to be a character with exceptional strength. He, however, enjoys mindless violence and intoxication.

The character was first introduced in the 1980s. Moreover, let us remind you that in the comics Lobo has given a tough fight to Superman more than once.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will star the House of the Dragon actress Milly Alcock in the lead role. Supergirl happens to be Superman's cousin, Kara Zor-El.

The first DC Universe movie will be Superman, starring David Corenswet as the titular character.

Superman will be released on July 11, 2025.

