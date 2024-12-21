James Gunn Celebrates ‘Superman’ Trailer as the Most Viewed in DC and Warner Bros. History

James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios and director of Superman: Legacy, is celebrating the unprecedented success of the film’s first trailer, released on December 19. With over 250 million views and a million social media mentions, the preview has set a new record for both DC and Warner Bros.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gunn thanked fans for their enthusiasm, writing, “Krypto really did take us home: With over 250 million views and a million social posts, Superman is officially the most viewed and the most talked-about trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros. This is because of all of you: thank you! We’re incredibly grateful and, most of all, excited to share this movie with you in July. Happy Holidays!”

The film, slated for release on July 11, 2025, stars David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, María Gabriela de Faría, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabel Merced.

Speaking to the themes of the movie, Gunn previously described it as “a movie about kindness” and “being good,” emphasizing his belief in the inherent goodness of humanity. He also highlighted the film's unique tone, noting influences from Top Gun: Maverick, the DC animated universe, and the comic series All-Star Superman. Gunn’s approach incorporates a Silver Age, science-fiction vibe, while reimagining Lex Luthor as a scientific “sorcerer.”

Although principal photography wrapped in July, Gunn recently revealed that he had returned to production for “pickup shots” to enhance the film, clarifying that these were not reshoots.

With record-breaking trailer views and a star-studded cast, Superman: Legacy is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of 2025. Fans eagerly await how Gunn’s vision will redefine the iconic superhero for a new era, cementing its place in DC history.

