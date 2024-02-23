After Years Of Beef Katy Perry Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour In Sydney; DEETS Inside

After years of feud with Taylor Swift, Katy Perry was spotted at the Eras Tour concert in Sydney on Friday. Along with Perry were renowned director Taika Waititi and his wife and singer, Rita Ora. The two singers were seen standing and chatting when a fan shared friendship bracelets with them. Ever since the release of the song You're On Your Own Kid from the album Midnights, the Swifties have made sure to distribute bracelets, especially for the lyrics, "Make the friendship bracelets; take the moment and taste it."

Taylor Swift's boyfriend and NFL player Travis Kelce also shared the VIP tent with the pop icons. Kelce joined Swift on her tour on Thursday morning, after which the couple were spotted taking a trip to the zoo.

Why Were Taylor Swift And Katy Perry At Loggerheads For A Long Time?

Starting off as an on-and-off friendship, the two rock stars turned foes after Perry allegedly picked out some of Swift’s background artists without her knowledge to sabotage the Lover singer’s event. Swift, in an interview with Rolling Stones, explained the feud by saying, “For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not. She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?’... [Then] she did something so horrible. I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just straight-up enemies.’ And it wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational—you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”

The music artists also went on to make music tracks about their situation back then. It was Bad Blood by Taylor Swift, while Katy Perry sang Swish Swish.

Katy Perry's Comments On A Spoiled Relationship With Taylor Swift

Back in 2020, Perry revealed on the Howard Stern Show that she wished to keep her and Swift's conflicts on the back burner as an example to the younger audience. She said, "Gossip in life can take the elevator, but the truth takes the stairs. It just takes time." She added, "What I'm so grateful for is that we did get to make up publicly and got to be an example of redemption for young girls. I always wanted the best for her, and now we can talk about the best we want for each other."

Currently, it's all good in the duo's paradise, as they seem to have mutual respect for each other.

