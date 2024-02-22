What Is Taylor Swift's Exclusive Deal With Singapore? Here's What We Know

Taylor Swift’s starpower has been on an exponential high for a long time now, with her Eras Tour becoming a mega-success story. Everyone is vying for her attention and even whole nations are hoping for her arrival in their countries with her Eras Tour. As the hit music tour expands to the rest of the world, Singapore has just finalized a landmark deal with the Lover singer which has irked some other Asian countries.

Why are some Asian countries not happy with Taylor Swift’s exclusive deal with Singapore?

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is one of the biggest musical tours of all time. It has attracted a lot of audience and general interest that has made a huge impact in pop-culture. With this immense popularity it was inevitable that many countries would like to have the celebrated singer perform in their countries.

Thailand Prime Minister was quite vocal about his displeasure with the exclusive deal that the All Too Well singer has made with Singapore which makes it difficult for the other countries that are part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) which includes Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia.

The reason for his displeasure was the agreement made between Taylor Swift and Singapore authorities that makes her unable to perform in any other country of the ASEAN bloc due to an exclusivity clause. This has also caused disappointment amongst a lot of Thai Swifties who were hoping to see their favorite star perform live.

What is Taylor Swift’s agreement with the Singapore Government?

Taylor Swift’s fans all over the world have been excited since the announcement of her Eras Tour expanding to many more countries. This has also caused a competition between the nations who are looking to get the privilege of hosting the global star in their countries’ venues.

One of the countries that have been successful in scoring the exclusive hosting privilege for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is Singapore. As revealed by Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, the Singapore government had proposed a financial package ranging from USD 2 Million to USD 3 Million per show which is contingent on her performing exclusively in Singapore out of all the countries of the ASEAN bloc.

This has been termed as a significant agreement between the global pop-icon and Singapore authorities making for a mutually beneficial tour.

