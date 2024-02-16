What Has Left Taylor Swift Starstruck During Her Eras Tour In Australia? Find Out Here

Taylor Swift took the stage for her Eras tour concert in Melbourne in front of the biggest crowd ever on Friday. By hitting a milestone in her career, Swift's concert was sold out to 96,000 people attending the tour at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Previously, the Lover singer had performed amongst 78,000 fans at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey in May 2023.

The Blank Space singer took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank all her fans by sharing a clip of the same. In the video, Swift is heard addressing the crowd. She said, "This is the biggest show that we have done on this tour or any tour I have ever done. That's the version you get of me tonight, the version that's completely starstruck by the fact that so many of you wanted to hang out with us on a Friday night in Melbourne."

The Midnights artist performed in Australia after six years, the last being in 2018 when she held her Reputations show. Taylor Swift will next travel to Sydney's Accor Stadium for her shows next week.

Taylor Swift's Drink Chugging Game At The Super Bowl

Among the many viral moments of Taylor Swift at the recent Super Bowl game, one that caught audiences' eye was Taylor Swift chugging the drinks down during the commercial breaks. Reacting to this fun moment, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason were quick to respond on the podcast.

"I'm not gonna lie; I didn't know what was going on at first," said Jason Kelce. "I was sitting behind them, and I saw them go for the drinks, and then, 'Oh, oh, this is happening. Chug. Chug.' She's getting plastered, pretty cool," he added. While Travis confessed, "She's done this before; she's a pro."

The Kelce brothers also reacted to celebrities attending the Super Bowl. "It's the Vegas Super Bowl, baby; the stars are out. You gotta love it, man," Travis added. "Taylor thrives in those situations; she's been in them countless times in her life."

Travis Kelce Performs You Belong With Me For Taylor Swift

The Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce celebrated with the Anti Hero singer at the Super Bowl afterparty. Kelce dedicated the singer's 2008 hit You Belong With Me to his girlfriend while she was taken by surprise. The audience at the party witnessed the moment and called it "cute."

When the DJ, Marianne Fonseca, asked Swift how she felt about the gesture, the pop star replied, "It was the most romantic thing ever!" Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been in a relationship for the past eight months. The couple started dating in July 2023.

