What Was The Song Used In Agatha All Along Teaser Trailer? Explored

Marvel is effectively building on its WandaVision-verse with Agatha Harkness as the first stepping stone. This week, the brand-new Disney+ Marvel series, Agatha All Along, was introduced to fans which continues the Marvel witch’s story of regaining her powers.

Starring Kathryn Hahn from WandaVision, the teaser trailer glimpses into the thrilling/comedy storyline backed by apt music. The trailer needle drops a popular song that blends right into the Marvel show’s mystical themes and Agatha Harkness's witchy powers.

Which song is used in Agatha All Along teaser?

Though the Agatha All Along teaser trailer unwraps with bits of eerie themes, they had saved the best for the last. Kathryn Hahn’s big reveal as Agatha Harkness is made whole by Florence + The Machine’s cult hit, Seven Devils.

It is the chart-topping track from the indie-rock band’s sophomore album, Ceremonials. Released in 2011, the lyrics make references to medieval demons and is essentially a song about seeking revenge. Florence Welch, the band’s lead vocalist once revealed that the song was, in part, inspired by author Chester Himes’ book, If He Hollers Let Him Go, per Wiki Fandom.

The Grammy-nominated tune, Agatha All Along, which also went viral, from WandaVision Episode 7, titled Breaking The Fourth Wall, could have been potentially featured in the trailer but the creators found the better switch.

Nevertheless, Seven Devils and Florence’s music overall has a history of needle drops in other popular shows too. In the Season 2 trailer of The Game of Thrones, Florence’s song was used to reference the seven deadly sins in the plot, build up on The War of the Five Kings, and of course, the red witch, Melisandre’s introduction, per SlashFilm.

Whereas, Dream Girl Evil from the rock band’s 2022 album, Dance Fever, was featured in Yellowjackets Season 2, Episode 7, titled Burial, during the end credits.

So, next time there’s a show based on witches or anything culty, don’t be surprised if a new Florence + The Machine track is featured to make it pop.

What will Marvel’s Agatha All Along be about?

Marvel dropped the first trailer for Agatha All Along on Monday, July 8. It teases Agatha Harkness’s return as she tries to claw her way out of the spell cast by Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch in the 2021’s WandaVision.

The spinoff confirms the speculation around The Scarlet Witch’s death after she is caught in the Darkhold Temple’s collapse in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Agatha All Along trailer reveals her cause of death by “blunt force trauma.”

“That witch is gone, leaving you trapped in her distorted spell,” Aubrey Plaza’s character says in the trailer, who shall become Agatha’s best confidant in the series.

Now that she is gone, Agatha Harkness will hit the Witches’ Road, with her coven of witches. The Witches’ Road is a magical path of trials, which if completed, will reward the witch by restoring her powers.

The Marvel show has put together an ensemble cast of Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Ali Ahn, and Okwui Okpokwasili, along with guest stars Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza and Debra Jo Rupp.

Agatha All Along will have its two-episode premiere on September 18, 2024, on Disney+.

