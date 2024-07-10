What Role Does Aubrey Plaza Play In Agatha All Along? Explored

Marvel Studios’ Agatha All Along trailer has been dropped revealing the first look at the witches in the Agatha Harkness coven but alongside that fans had a glimpse of several prominent characters in the Disney+ show including Aubrey Plaza. The first look of the Emily the Criminal actor appears to be promising potentially playing a larger role in the highly anticipated series.

Aubrey Plaza’s role in Agatha All Along

Agatha All Along has undergone several title changes. Still, climbing all odds, the MCU series has dropped the first trailer and the poster, which unveiled many details for fans to ponder until the show debuted on Disney+. Aubrey Plaza appears to be a mysterious witch, Rio Vidal.

Fans may wonder who is Rio Vidal in the WandaVision follow-up show. Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness was seen gathering a coven of witches as she attempted to reclaim the powers Wanda Maximoff had. Agatha, however, found herself trapped, and later Rio Vidal asked her to claw her way out of the spell. "Is this really how you see yourself? That witch is gone, leaving you trapped in her distorted spell. Claw your way out," Vidal told Agatha in the trailer.

In a previous chat with Deadline, Plaza gave away a small hint about her character in Agatha All Along. She would go to the Agatha set and “be dressed as a warrior witch with a dagger and stuff.” Her comments on the character explain that her role in the show would be bigger and stronger being a powerful witch with the ability to swing swords.

The trailer also confirms that Vidal knows Agatha well. Vidal possesses the ability to cut through the Scarlet Witch’s Hex, however, she is seemingly not in Agatha’s coven of witches. According to a strong rumor that was swirling around the internet, Vidal, the green witch, is Agatha’s ex. However, the trailer does not exclusively validate the rumor. Regardless, Plaza’s Vidal who appears in her green costume in a few scenes in the trailer shows promising intent reflecting her role having significant essence to the entire narrative.

All you need to know about Agatha All Along

Agatha All Along, after a long wait and tremendous hype, promises to be the next Marvel hit with stunning visuals and potentially a compelling narrative chronicling the witches in the MCU with a link to Wanda Maximoff, played across movies and her own show WandaVision by Elizabeth Olsen.

The WandaVision spin-off series underwent several name changes starting with Agatha: House of Harkness to Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, and finally landed on Agatha All Along.

Kathryn Hahn will reprise her role of Agatha Harkness who was Wanda Maximoff’s neighbor in WandaVision. In the standalone series, Hahn’s character will play the title character following the events of MCU’s 2021 sitcom. The show also features Patti LuPone as Lilia, Sasheer Zamata as Jen K, and Ali Ahn as Alice alongside Emma Caulfield Ford, Maria Dizzia, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Okwui Okpokwasili.

WandaVision writer Jac Schaeffer served as a head writer and executive producer of the series that follows the infamous Agatha Harkness who finds herself down and out of power “after the suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell,” the official logline reads. The Teen then begged her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road— a magical gauntlet of trials “that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing” to which Agatha found her interest on the horizon. Agatha and this mysterious Teen “pull a desperate coven and set off down, down, down The Road.”

Agatha All Along will debut Disney+ on Wednesday, Sept. 18 with a two-episode premiere. The nine-episode series will release the later episodes weekly following the premiere.

Hahn previously teased that the coven will be strong as the Mrs. Fletcher actor spoke with Deadline revealing the show will be “hilarious, and deep.” The 50-year-old was also moved to work with “all these people every day.”

The actor also shared that the series has been shot with mostly practical effects omitting the extensive use of CGI. There is “very little that is not practical magic, which is our magic,” Hahn told the outlet adding that filming the episodes was a thrilling experience. The actor also insisted that the sets were incredible and the practical aspect of it made it feel just “delicious.” Hahn’s immersive experience and the buzz around the show have certainly raised the anticipation among fans as they await the spooky action of the witches on the screen.

