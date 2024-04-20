All The Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift's Outfits From Fortnight Music Video: From Victorian Mourning Dress To White Wedding Gown

Taylor Swift's artistic endeavors are often characterized by meticulous attention to detail, and her latest music video for the single "Fortnight" is no exception. Released alongside her 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," the video is a visual feast filled with symbolic fashion choices that offer insight into Swift's emotional journey and creative vision.

All the Easter Eggs in the Fortnight Music Video:

Victorian Mourning Dress

In one scene, Swift appears in a high-necked black gown reminiscent of Victorian mourning attire. Fans speculate that this choice symbolizes the singer's heartache over her breakup with Joe Alwyn, drawing parallels to the somber fashion of the Victorian Era.

White Wedding Gown

Another standout ensemble features Swift in a strapless white dress, evoking the imagery of a wedding gown. This attire, coupled with references to her appearance at the Grammy Awards, hints at themes of love, loss, and resilience in the face of romantic turmoil.

Homage to Clara Bow

Swift pays tribute to 1920s silent film star Clara Bow with her doll-like makeup look, echoing Bow's iconic features and persona. The inclusion of Bow's name as a track title on the album further solidifies this homage, underscoring Swift's admiration for past entertainers and her own experiences with media scrutiny.

As fans dissect the layers of symbolism woven throughout Taylor Swift's "Fortnight" music video, one thing becomes clear: every fashion choice serves a purpose, whether it's a nod to history, a reflection of personal experiences, or an homage to cultural icons. Swift's ability to intertwine artistry with storytelling continues to captivate audiences, leaving them eager to unravel the mysteries hidden within her creative masterpieces.

