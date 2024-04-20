''It Validates The Effort And Passion': How Taylor Swift's Australia Gig Changed This Musician's Life

Despite initially thinking that not many people would love it, this Australian singer was surprised when one cover song she made got overwhelming responses. And, it was so good that the cover version got approval from none other than Taylor Swift. Swift, who today dropped her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department.

The song from Swift's 2019 album, “Lover,” is a fan favorite and it entered the Billboard Hot 100 as her tenth number-one song. Also, it became her sixth song to top the Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay, and Adult Contemporary radio charts, an all-time record.

G Flip, the Australian musician, who married Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause last year, did their version of Taylor Swift's mega-hit Cruel Summer for radio station Triple J's "Like a Version" YouTube series in January.

G Flip's Glad Taylor Swift Liked Their Cover Version

Grammy-award winner Taylor Swift found G Flip's version of Cruel Summer and she liked it which was so pleasant experience for the Australian singer.

“I honestly still can’t believe that she liked it,” the 30-year-old artist, born Georgia Claire Flipo in Melbourne, told PEOPLE. “I never thought she would see it, let alone like it. ... Taylor is so generous with helping up and coming artists, so I’m really honored, grateful and honestly in disbelief that she offered that to me.”

“All of my music is built around the drums so it was fun to approach this cover with that mentality,” G Flip said. ”I also put together the string arrangement in the cover. ... The bridge rhythmically is almost like a bongo/conga part. It satisfies my brain so much and f--- it’s fun to sing.”

However, G Flip who uses they/them pronouns changed the pronouns in the lyrics a little bit. In Swift’s original, she sings, “Bad, bad boy, shiny toy with a price, you know that I bought it.” G Flip instead sings, “Bad, bad girl shiny pearl with a price, you know that I bought it.”

Detailing the core of the song, Flip said that the message of the song is universal, which is the magic of Taylor’s songwriting. G Flip explained, ”I can relate to the story of a summer romance, having to keep it secret, and the intense emotions around a whirlwind relationship like that.”

“She just liked it,” G Flip tells PEOPLE. “I know everyone's asking me so many questions. I'm like, we've never met, we've never chatted.”The artist adds, “She was just lovely enough to just obviously see my cover come up and just gave it a double tap.”This song was from Swift's seventh album but it recently again grabbed the limelight when she performed it during the famous Eras Tour.

G Flip Thankful To Taylor Swift For Her Sweet Gesture

Who does not want to get applause from Taylor Swift, the singer who recently achieved billionaire status solely based on her music career? And what if someone makes a cover version of one of the most popular tracks of the Anti-Hero singer and Swift herself "likes" it? Isn't it something to cherish for?

Yes, the same thing happened with G Flip who made the Cruel Summer cover version. And Swift "liked" that on Instagram. And this made G Flip very happy as she thanked Swift for her “really cool” reaction to the cover, saying, “I'm trying not to cry."

They later told The Daily Mail Australia that Swift's publicist informed them about that saying the Bad Blood singer “was really impressed with my cover.”

Their mother started an online petition to secure an opening slot on Swift's Eras Tour in Australia which was in February this year, G Flip said that she does not need such validation.

“That alone was incredible,” G Flip told the publication. “I didn't need to perform at the shows to feel validated,” G Flip said.

“It validates the effort and passion I poured into it,” they said.

G Flip also praised Swift's Cruel Summer saying that the song is "one of the best pop songs ever written”.

She added, “I feel, as a queer person, we’ve all gone through a summer where you’ve fallen in love with someone. As a story, I love it and there are a lot of queer Taylor Swift fans who would like me changing the lyrics a little bit.”

In an interview with Extra’s Melvin Robert on the red carpet at the 35th annual GLAAD Awards, G Flip was how was their experience of watching Swift's Eras Tour, and to which they responded that it was amazing.

“I’m obviously such a big fan of Taylor Swift and all her work and her as a songwriter and performer. The show is one of the best productions I’ve ever seen in my entire life, and I was lucky enough that Taylor invited me to sit in the family and friends area in Melbourne, so…”

G Flip plays multiple different instruments including bass, guitar, keys, and drums. According to G Flip’s Spotify, they have around 1.4 million monthly listeners, with top songs including Taylor Swift's cover Cruel Summer – Triple J Like A Version, The Worst Person Alive and Be Your Man.

