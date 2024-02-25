All The Iconic Reunions At SAG Awards 2024: From The Devil Wears Prada To Breaking Bad

Emotions at the SAG 2024 awards in Los Angeles were at their peak and tissues were in high demand as the iconic reunions from evergreen classics like Modern Family, Breaking Bad, and The Devil Wears Prada left fans recalling some old moments in ultimate nostalgia. Moreover, one year after the record-breaking, historically long Hollywood SAG-AFTRA strike, Hollywood's A-listers reunited to honor each other for their incredible work in the industry. The SAG 2024 Awards saw some deserving wins. Cillian Murphy secured the night's honor for Oppenheimer, while Christopher Nolan's film created a frenzy in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category. Let's explore in detail more about these iconic show reunions.

Breaking Bad cast reunion at SAG Awards 2024

The Breaking Bad's evergreen star cast, including Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Dean Norris, and R.J. Mitte, gathered together looking as stylish as ever on Saturday to present the trophy for Best Drama Series ensemble to the cast of Succession at the 2024 SAG Awards. The show had previously bagged the same award in the same category a decade ago. The highlight of the event was the cast's fun and playful banter, which left everyone super entertained.

The Devil Wears Prada cast reunion at the SAG Awards 2024

The SAG Awards witnessed an extremely touching reunion that made fans happy and warmed their hearts with joy. The iconic trio from the 2006 film- Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Meryl Streep- graced the stage together, bringing back fond memories from the past for the audience. The trio not only presented the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series but also performed a playful and engaging skit, making the reunion even more memorable for the fans and audience.

Advertisement

The Modern Family cast reunites at the SAG Awards 2024

Fans couldn't seem to control their joy as the beloved star cast of The Modern Family—Sofía Vergara, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson graced the stage together once again to announce the winner of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Even though an ABC program revival is unlikely, fans can still relive the cast's memorable moments together.

Lord of the Rings reunion at the SAG Awards 2024

At the SAG 2024 Awards, Elijah Wood and Sean Astin shared a playful exchange regarding why Wood never bagged his SAG Award trophy after The Lord of the Rings won years ago. Astin teased Wood for not being there to collect it, jokingly suggesting that Wood might have either sold it on eBay or burned it. Well, this short yet playful appearance of the cast surely left fans wanting more. Several fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared their thoughts with joy and excitement.

Orange Is the New Black Reunion at the SAG Awards 2024

Popular star Laverne Cox had a heartwarming reunion with her former Orange Is the New Black co-stars Danielle Brooks and Uzo Aduba.The trio, who shared the screen on Netflix's hit series from 2013 to 2019, exchanged warm greetings and reminisced about their time together. During their quick chat, Cox fondly introduced Brooks as "my friend, my sister," prompting close connections with Brooks, who expressed gratitude for their shared experiences. Discussing Brooks's recent Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, Cox expressed her pride and joy for her former co-star, while also acknowledging the strong support from Orange Is the New Black fans and the show's past successes at the SAG Awards.

Advertisement

Later, Cox caught up with Aduba, who was nominated for her role in Painkiller. Although they didn't talk about the show, Orange Is the New Black, they chatted about Aduba's new journey into motherhood, including moments about her daughter, Adaiba Lee Nonyem.