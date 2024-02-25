Modern Family Cast Reunites At SAG Awards 2024; Internet Calls It 'Wholesome and Nostalgic Moment'

At the 2024 SAG Awards, the beloved cast of Modern Family came together for a heartwarming reunion. Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared the stage, evoking nostalgia and fond memories. While presenting the Ensemble in a Comedy Series award, won by The Bear, the ensemble cast took a moment to catch up and reminisce about their experiences since the conclusion of their iconic comedy series, delighting fans with their camaraderie and infectious chemistry.

Modern Family reunites at SAG Awards 2024

The iconic Dunphy-Pritchett clan reunited for a special moment at the 2024 SAG Awards. Julie Bowen, Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson came together onstage to present the Ensemble in a Comedy Award, a poignant reminder of their acclaimed series' legacy. With Modern Family's memorable 11-season run and four wins in the Ensemble in a Comedy category, their reunion stirred nostalgia and appreciation among fans, celebrating the enduring impact of their beloved show.

"This really, this really [is] bringing back memories. You guys ever miss it?" Burrell asked his former costars after they assembled on stage, evoking a reflective moment filled with nostalgia and camaraderie. His on-screen wife Bowen replied, “Oh, hell yeah, but of course we had a great time, 11 seasons, 250 episodes.”

Advertisement

She continued, “Come on. It's Ryan Gosling. I'm sorry... 250 episodes, it never happens.”

O’Neill chimed in, “It’s happened twice to me.”

O’Neill’s on-screen wife from Modern Family, Vergara, then proudly mentioned that her Netflix show Griselda, depicting the infamous drug lord Griselda Blanco, is already "number one in 90 countries," showcasing her continued success in the industry. Stonestreet joked, “Okay yeah, Jesse pay up—I told you she’d mention in the first 10 seconds.”

Ferguson admitted he sometimes gets "a little nostalgic for the golden days. You know, it's been a life after a big hit show, it can be nice too, right?"

"I didn't want to get emotional up here," O'Neill replied, "but you know what I miss about it most of all?"

"Going to work every day," answered Burrell.

"The money," O'Neill quipped in response.

"Is it too early to talk about a reboot?" asked Ferguson, before joking, "They made me park a mile away from here."

ALSO READ: How did Modern Family cast members cope with Ty Burrell's absence? Sofia Vergara and co. pay hilarious tribute

Fans rejoice with nostalgia

Fans were buzzing with nostalgia as the Modern Family cast reunited, pouring their reactions online.

One person wrote, “Bring back Modern Family to Netflix plissss,” and another said, “What a wholesome and nostalgic moment fr.”

One more X user praised the show, “My forever family, my safe space,” and another added, “Nostalgic moment.”

Another fan showed excitement, “Yay, can't wait for the annual family drama fest! #SAGAwards #ModernFamilyReunion.”

Meanwhile, the 2024 SAG Awards dazzled audiences as it aired live on Netflix on February 24, commencing at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET from the prestigious Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Oppenheimer, The Bear, and Beef Win Big