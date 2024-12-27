Amanda Knox Makes Surprise Cameo In Peacock’s Laid Finale, Filmed On Small Set To Protect Her Privacy

Amanda Knox, best known for her wrongful conviction in the 2007 murder of her roommate in Italy, made a surprising cameo in the finale of Peacock’s dark romantic comedy Laid. The show, which stars Stephanie Hsu as Ruby Yao, wrapped its first season with a memorable guest appearance by Knox.

Zosia Mamet, who plays Ruby’s best friend AJ in the series, recently shared details about the top-secret scene. Speaking to IndieWire, Mamet stated about the care taken to maintain Knox’s privacy.

“We kept the set very small that night because we didn’t want any spoilers and wanted to respect Amanda’s privacy,” Mamet shared. She also praised Knox, calling her wonderful, kind, smart, and open about her experience.

Knox showed her excitement about stepping into a comedy role for a change. Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, Knox wrote, “It was fun to take a break from courtroom drama to cameo in this TV comedy and do a scene with @zosiamamet.”

The scene involved a dinner arranged by Ruby as a grand gesture to mend her fractured friendship with AJ. The tension between the two characters had reached a boiling point after Ruby slept with AJ’s on-again, off-again boyfriend.

AJ, a character deeply fascinated by true-crime stories, frequently referenced Knox’s case throughout the series, making her appearance a fitting twist in the finale.

Zosia Mamet described the show’s focus on female friendships as a central theme, even more significant than romantic relationships. Speaking to Deadline, she said that female friendship, especially as you get older, serves a very different purpose than a romantic relationship. She said that it can feel way deeper.

Mamet mentioned how Laid explores the complexities of friendships and the challenges they face over time. She shared that the journey that AJ and Ruby go on is a very real one.

She added that sometimes people grow apart and it’s sad and awful. She said that keeping those friendships intact and sort of holding them in a precious, delicate way is important.

Developed by Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna, Laid is based on the 2011 Australian series of the same name. The show follows Ruby Yao, played by Stephanie Hsu, a 33-year-old single woman who discovers her past sexual partners are dying in the order she slept with them.

