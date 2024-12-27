Michael Bolton Shares Rare Christmas Photo A Year After Brain Tumor Diagnosis: ‘Here’s To Fresh Starts’

Michael Bolton cozied up to his loved ones this Christmas. In an image shared via Facebook on Wednesday, December 25, the celebrated singer, 71, sat on a couch alongside his family, with an illuminated Christmas tree visible in the background. Bolton shares daughters Isa, Holly, and Tyran with ex-wife Maureen McGuire. He is also a grandfather.

The family rocked Christmas-themed loungewear, with Bolton donning a red Santa hat and a Grinch shirt underneath a black jacket. An ice-blue blanket with presents, snowmen, and tree illustrations laid on his lap.

“Sending warm wishes for a holiday season filled with peace, love, and joy. May this New Year bring health, happiness, and countless moments to cherish,” Bolton captioned his post. “Here’s to fresh starts and beautiful moments in 2025.”

Bolton’s festive snap came nearly a year after he revealed his brain tumor diagnosis. In January, Bolton shared that he experienced some health challenges before the holidays in 2023, which were later diagnosed as the aforementioned health complication, prompting him to undergo immediate surgery.

“Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success,” he wrote in an Instagram post on January 5.

He added that he planned to spend the coming months recovering with his family, meaning he would have to take a temporary break from touring. Expressing that disappointing his fans is always the hardest thing for him, Bolton assured his admirers he’d work hard toward his recuperation and get back to performing soon.

Advertisement

In March, he shared an update on his condition, saying he was healing well and doing better every day. He added that he’d been enjoying the company of his daughters and grandkids during his time off.

Bolton thanked his fans for their kind messages of support and added that he hoped to see them soon. “With lots of time, love, and tenderness,” he signed the message.

ALSO READ: Is Millie Bobby Brown’s Hollywood Career Exclusively Tied to Netflix? Find Out