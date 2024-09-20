Amy Ryan Praises Wolfs Co-Stars Brad Pitt And George Clooney; Says 'They’re Extraordinary Actors'

Amy Ryan recently revealed her experience sharing the screen with her co-stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt in their latest action comedy, Wolfs. Ryan, who depicts the character of Margaret in the film, shared that there were moments while working with them when she thought about how incredibly talented they are, acknowledging that she has seen all their movies and considers them 'extraordinary actors.' Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with Deadline, Amy Ryan discussed her experience working on Jon Watts' latest action movie Wolfs, in which she co-starred with Brad Pitt and George Clooney. Ryan told the publication that she had met Clooney socially years ago and knew him a little, but she had never met Pitt or Austin Abrams until the first day of shooting when they took some time to walk through scenes.

She added, "George and Brad have talked about, and I feel similarly—they’ve had quite a very different career from mine—but one common thread is we want to be around our families, and yet when we go to work, we want it to be fun and we want it to mean something."

The Lost Girls actress said that both of them are "extraordinary actors," explaining that when you look beyond the "larger titles" of who they are, you see two individuals who work hard, are punctual, understand their characters, and bring "creativity and humor" without letting their star status overshadow the project.

She added, "They’re there as team players," noting that Clooney is so dedicated that she thinks he never goes back to his trailer and stays on set all day.

Amy Ryan also revealed that she received the film offer from her agent, who mentioned it featured a long, extended scene with Clooney and Pitt. She added, "I remember typing back in the email, 'Well, of course this is going to be a yes.' I hadn’t even read it."

Ryan noted that director Watts' wrote a beautifully economical and tightly packed "densely-woven script," teasing that there’s great humor and suspense in the movie.

According to the official synopsis, the film follows Jack (played by Clooney) and Nick (played by Pitt), rival fixers, who are hired for the same job and must work together. Over one explosive night, they'll have to put aside their petty grievances and egos to complete the task.

Meanwhile, Wolfs is now in theaters and will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on September 27, 2024.