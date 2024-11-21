Ana Gasteyer Recalls Will Ferrell Messing with Diddy on SNL Sets; 'It Is the Greatest Thing That's Ever Happened'

A recent amusing story has emerged from Ana Gasteyer that even includes Will Ferrell, amidst the daily buzz surrounding the controversial incidents involving the now-disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The incident in question dates back to 1998, when the Anchorman star decided to play a prank on the Bump, Bump, Bump rapper.

Speaking on Las Culturistas, the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress recalled the time when Sean "Diddy" Combs was set to appear for the first time on Saturday Night Live.

The rapper had reportedly shut the entire building down to rehearse for his part on the highly acclaimed show.

According to Ana Gasteyer, the It’s All About the Benjamins rapper was slated to perform his track Come with Me.

For those unfamiliar, this track was featured in the 1998 Godzilla movie and included a sample of the legendary Led Zeppelin song Kashmir, featuring the band’s guitarist Jimmy Page.

However, this was also when Will Ferrell decided to crash Sean "Diddy" Combs’ rehearsal as part of a lighthearted prank.

The Step Brothers actor dressed up as a former SNL crew member named Ron and intentionally violated the I Need a Girl artist’s set protocols for fun.

“He did! He went down the stairs and marched right in,” the Woman on Top actress recalled.

Ana Gasteyer further shared that she still has a video from the control room, showing Sean "Diddy" Combs rehearsing with the music playing in the background: “Like, ‘Da-na-na, da-na-na, da-na-na, da-na-na.’ And Ron is walking around, looking really disoriented [in character].”

The That’s My Boy actress then even mentioned that she was thrilled that Will Ferrell had done this gag with P. Diddy, who has recently become a notoriously controversial figure.

"It is the greatest thing that's ever happened because what a deserved person to have their 'Kashmir' moment interrupted by Ron,” Gasteyer recalled.

Recalling the moment, she then stated that the Sean Diddy Combs had become “very uncomfortable” with the prank.

Sean Diddy Combs is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

