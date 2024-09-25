What Meal Is Sean Diddy Combs Being Served In Prison While Awaiting Trial? Here's What Report Says

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Sean Diddy Combs has been convicted of charges ranging from trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Following his arrest on September 16, 2024, the now disgraced rapper is subjected to a bit of an unfamiliar meal plan as he serves his time at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

While he currently awaits his trial, the rapper was served a breakfast of cereal, fruit, and a breakfast cake on September 20, 2024, at 6:00 a.m.

As per PEOPLE, this happens to be a common morning meal for inmates at the MDC-Brooklyn.

The outlet also stated that as per the Federal Bureau of Prisons national menu, the weekday meal options range from oatmeal to toast. The report also states that Coffee is only served on the weekend to the inmates.

Weekday lunch is served right at 11:00 am, while the dinner is served after the 4 p.m. headcount.

Talking about the lunch served at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, it usually ranges from hamburgers to baked fish, and also beef tacos as well as scrambled eggs. Biscuits are served on the weekends.

Coming to the dinner options, the menu ranges from chicken fajitas, pasta as well as roast beef. Meanwhile, the prison is also familiar with serving "heart healthy" meals with options in vegetarian meals such as lentils, tofu, and even baked beans.

It was on September 17 that Marc Agnifilo and Teny R. Geragos, who represent Sean Diddy Combs wrote a bail proposal stating that the Brooklyn facility is “not fit for pre-trial detention” callin' the conditions of that prison to be “horrific.”

Agnifilo and Geragos proposed that the highly acclaimed rapper should live at home, in Florida, while being surrounded by a 24/7 security team. In their proposal, the two had even stated that the rapper would stay alone, and the security team would monitor a pre-approved guest list.

However, even this bail was denied. This was the second bail proposal, made for the It's All About The Benjamins artist that was rejected.

Per a 14-page indictment, prosecutors had alleged that Sean Diddy Combs coerced multiple women into performing "elaborate and produced sex performances" with sex workers.

The Bump, Bump, Bump artist was put on a suicide watch during the initial days of his incarceration.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

