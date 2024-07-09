Was Will Ferrell ‘Embarrassed’ Of His Real Name? Find Out As Actor Spills Beans On Changing His Name

Will Ferrell’s real name is not Will. The Barbie actor, in conversation with Christina Applegate and Jamie Lynn Sigler on their MeSsy podcast, shared that he was too embarrassed by his legal name and planned to drop it during the early days of his schooling. Ferrell, who rose to fame in the 1990s after his appearance on Saturday Night Live, shared that he was particularly embarrassed by his first name, John, especially after his friends from school called him so.

The comedian shared that he felt that "being funny was an easy way to make friends." The actor revealed that though his name on the documents was John, his parents called him Will, and hence he grew up as Will.

What did Will Ferrell say about his name change?

In conversation with Christina Applegate, the Step Brothers actor revealed that even his teacher would get confused because of his name being John William Ferrell. Hence, he had to cut short to just being Will Ferrell.

The Other Guys actor shared with the leading ladies on the podcast, "This is a minor thing in terms of—it's not really even trauma—but I remember feeling so embarrassed because my real name is John, John William Ferrell, so on my first day of school, I'd be John.”

He further added, "The teacher would be like, 'John Ferrell?' and it was so embarrassing to me to have to say, 'Here, but I go by Will; I don't go by John.' "

When the Dead To Me actress asked the Hollywood star about the contempt around his name in the school, Ferrell said that he waited for one week before his teachers got used to the name Will instead of John. The actor further added, "It wasn't my choice. My parents named me John, but they called me Will. I grew up as Will, but on a rule sheet, my legal name is John Ferrell."

Will Ferrell and Christina Applegate’s conversations over 20 years of Anchorman

Will Ferrel and Christina Applegate co-starred in the comedy classic film Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. As the film completed 20 years since its release, the pair discussed their experiences working with each other. While Ferrell portrayed the character of Ron Burgundy, Applegate played the role of Veronica Corningstone.

Speaking of the actress’s performance in the film, Ferrel said, "At the end of the day, Christina just checked all the boxes—between funny, smart, and tough—because we needed Veronica to stand up to these doofuses, and she was the smartest person in the room.”

The movie is available to stream on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

