Andra Day Opens Up About Temporary Tattoos She Got For Her Movie That Refuse to Fade

Actress Andra Day, set to star in *The Deliverance* as a mother possessed by a demonic spirit, went all-in with her role by getting three temporary tattoos of her on-screen children's names. Although she was told the tattoos would fade within 9 to 13 months, they have not disappeared.

“They told me, ‘This will be gone within nine to 13 months.’ But that was in April or May of 2022,” she shared with PEOPLE magazine. Day now leans into her "fake mom" role, laughing at the confusion when people ask if she has three children. “Oh, you have three kids?” she says. “I’m like, ‘No, girl. These kids don’t even exist! Now I'm a fake mom of fake kids.’”

This isn’t the first time Andra Day has shown her dedication to a role. For The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021), she took up smoking, drinking, and losing weight to portray the jazz singer and activist.

In The Deliverance, Day plays Ebony, a mother struggling with alcoholism who faces even greater challenges when her children become possessed by a supernatural spirit. The film, inspired by real events in Indiana where a woman claimed her children needed an exorcist, also stars Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

Though initially hesitant about the film’s demonic themes, Day found peace through prayer and felt a strong need to tell the story of a "flawed woman" trying to make the best of her situation. Working again with director Lee Daniels, who previously directed her in Billie Holiday, added a sense of familiarity.

The Deliverance premieres in theaters on August 16 and will be available on Netflix later in the month.

