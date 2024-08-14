Theo James Starrer The Gentlemen Gets A Nod For Season 2; Guy Ritchie To Write And Direct

Theo James and Kaya Scodelario are all set to return to their roles as Eddie Halstead and Susie Glass, as The Gentlemen has been renewed for season 2. The Netflix series, which premiered on March 7, 2024, has gained audience attention with its unique storyline and the chemistry between the lead characters.

While the makers have not yet released the names of other cast members, it has been confirmed that Guy Ritchie will be writing and directing the upcoming season. Matthew Read, too, came on board as the writer of the show.

According to reports, the new season is expected to have eight episodes, and filming will begin next year. The first bunch of episodes revolved around Halstead and the heiress of the drug empire, Susie Glass.

When James’ character learns about Glass and her father's relations to the cannabis business, he plans to get his family freed from the clutches of the bad men. As Eddie gets more involved in the task, he gets to know that not only can he handle the gangster world, but he is also pretty good at it.

Guy Ritchie’s upcoming show is set in the same time period as his 2019 movie of the same name. The movie starred Charlie Hunnam, Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, and Jeremy Strong. However, the characters of the film are not overlapping with the characters of the show, which is a plus for the audience.

According to the synopsis of the Netflix show, “When aristocratic Eddie inherits the family estate, he discovers that it's home to an enormous weed empire, and its proprietors aren't going anywhere.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare: Does Henry Cavill Successfully Subvert The Nazi Naval Operations? Ending Explored

As per the reports from Variety, “The Gentlemen was a huge hit with audiences in 2024. Not really a surprise, as Guy Ritchie remains one of the industry’s most iconic creators, telling authentically British stories with his signature swagger, grit, and wit.”

As for the cast of the first season of the series, Theo James and Scodelario were joined by Daniel Ings, Ruby Sear, Joel Richardson, and Ruby Jones. While the actor played prominent roles to add depth to the narrative of the show, the writers and the cinematographers, too, were lauded for their work.

Meanwhile, the makers of the series will unveil further details of season 2 of The Gentlemen shortly.

ALSO READ: Is Giancarlo Esposito's The Gentlemen Character Based On A Real Person? Actor Reveals