Andra Day Says It 'Was An Honor' To Share Screen With Her Co-Star Glenn Close On The Deliverance

Andra Day, the renowned singer and actress, recently revealed her experience working opposite her co-star Glenn Close in their latest supernatural horror thriller, The Deliverance. In this Lee Daniels horror film, Day portrays the role of Ebony Jackson, while Close plays Alberta. The actress shared that Close worked extremely hard on set, which she found inspiring, and they became close during filming. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Andra Day shared her thoughts on her latest intense horror film, The Deliverance, and talked about working with the legendary star Glenn Close, who plays her on-screen mother, Alberta. Day told the publication, "It was an honor to work with her (Close), and again, she’s also just a legend," adding, "She is a phenomenal actress.”

The actress further mentioned that she and Close worked hard on set, expressing that the Heart of Stone actress is so "amazing" that even if they "hated" each other on set, their on-screen chemistry would still convey a sense of love. Day added that by spending time with her co-star, she got to know her not only as a legend that she is but also as a person.

ALSO READ: Andra Day Opens Up About Temporary Tattoos She Got For Her Movie That Refuse to Fade

The Marshall actress told the publication that as she and her co-star became friends, she realized Close had a "youthful girlish energy," admitting that this was something she didn't initially expect. Andra Day said that she thought Glenn Close would be like someone much more "serious and austere" and more grounded in her work.

Advertisement

The actress further praised her co-star, mentioning that while the Swan Song actress takes her work very seriously, she is also super fun to work with, enjoyable to be around, and highly committed, which she thought was inspiring.

ALSO READ: ‘Speaking In Tongues Is Sort of…’: Andra Day Reveals One Trick She Used To Improvise Scenes In The Deliverance

The actress also talked about her character, noting that she "relied heavily" on director Lee Daniels because he initially aimed to tell a story and wanted to honor [Ammons] by highlighting that "she wasn’t listened to." However, she added that Daniels also wanted to craft his unique narrative, which led him to change the character's name to Ebony Jackson, and then they focused on her journey.

Inspired by the true story of Latoya Ammons' family, the film follows Ebony Jackson, a single mother who moves her family to a new home to start a new life. But when strange events raise the alarm with Child Protective Services and threaten her family, Ebony must fight to protect her life and her children’s well-being.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The Deliverance is now available to stream on Netflix. The film also features Caleb McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Juanita Jennings, Demi Singleton, and Tasha Smith, among more stars.