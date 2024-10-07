Andrew Garfield Recalls Intense We Live In Time Intimate Scene With Florence Pugh That Made Camera Operator Look Away

Andrew Garfield recently recalled filming an intense, intimate scene with his co-star Florence Pugh in John Crowley's upcoming romantic drama We Live in Time. Garfield and Pugh teamed up for this project, in which she plays the role of Almut, while the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor depicts her character's love interest, Tobias. Read on further to know more details!

During a recent Q&A at 92NY, per Cosmopolitan UK, Andrew Garfield revealed that We Live in Time includes an intimate scene between his and Florence Pugh's characters that became so intense they didn’t hear the director call 'cut.' The actor noted that eventually, the camera operator had to turn their back, waiting for them to stop.

Garfield began by narrating the anecdote saying, "We were doing the first take of this very intimate, passionate scene," adding, "It’s a closed set, which means it’s only me and Florence and the camera operator, who’s a lovely man called Stuart. And he’s very polite and very sweet and gentle."

The Silence actor explained that during the filming of this scene, director John Crowley was in the next room, noting that as the shot became more 'passionate,' he and Pugh went 'little bit' further than they meant to because they didn’t hear the call to 'cut.'

He added, "It’s feeling safe, and we’re just kinda like, ‘Ok, we’ll just go into the next thing, we’ll let this progress, and we’ll just carry on.’" Garfield continued that at a certain point, he and Pugh were both kind of 'telepathically' communicating, saying to each other that it 'feels like a longer take.'

The actor said that when he looked up to see Stuart and their boom operator were in the corner, noting that he had the camera by his side and had turned toward the wall.

Last month, at the premiere of the movie at the Toronto International Film Festival, Florence Pugh praised director Crowley for creating a "safe space" that helped them explore Nick Payne's emotional screenplay. During a Q&A at the fest, she said, "I wouldn’t have been able to do any of the stuff without the safety. Neither of us would be here without John’s space that he provided for us."

According to the official synopsis, the film follows Tobias (Andrew Garfield) and Almut (Pugh), who meet each other by accident, which changes their lives. Through snapshots of their life together—falling in love, building a home, and starting a family—a difficult truth emerges that shakes their relationship.

Meanwhile, We Live in Time will be released in theaters in the US on January 1, 2025.