Florence Pugh Recalls How Her Body 'Went Into A Bit Of Trauma' After She Shaved Her Head To Play Almut In We Live In Time

Florence Pugh recently revealed that her body experienced a bit of 'trauma' after she shaved her head to play the character of Almut for her latest romantic comedy-drama, We Live in Time. Pugh shared how she agreed to go bald for the role, who, at a point in the story, gets diagnosed with cancer and undergoes treatment. While the actress noted that losing her hair had an emotional impact, she emphasized that she did it to effectively portray the part. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Florence Pugh recalled filming John Crowley's latest movie, We Live in Time, and shared how she felt after shaving her head to play Almut. Pugh told the publication that for any actor taking on a role like this, it was 'important' to show the shaving of her head, noting, "It was just always a no-brainer." The actress described it as an "honor" to make such a personal change in support of her character.

The Oppenheimer actress noted that in many religions, hair is the most precious part of the body, as it holds memories, dreams, and history. She admitted that so shaving it "was a bizarre" experience, explaining that her head felt extremely sensitive and that many people were eager to touch it, which made her feel very aware of it. She added, "My body went into a bit of trauma from it. I was cold all the time."

Pugh explained that losing her hair was an emotionally transformative experience, expressing that during that time, she was going through many "aesthetic" iterations while facing life decisions.

Meanwhile, her co-star Andrew Garfield told the publication that it was a "privilege" to be entrusted to help Pugh shave her head. However, he admitted that he was feeling nervous before filming the scene. Garfield said he found the experience "terrifying," noting that ultimately it was a "beautiful and intimate" scene to shoot, adding, "Thank God she has such a nicely shaped melon."

We Live in Time follows Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield), who meet in a surprising way that changes their lives. Through snapshots of their time together—falling in love, building a home, and starting a family—a difficult truth emerges that shakes their relationship. As they navigate the challenges posed by time, they learn to cherish each moment of the "unconventional" route their love story has taken.