Why Is Real Housewives Star Leah McSweeney Suing Andy Cohen And Bravo? Exploring Allegations Of Discrimination And More

The Real Housewives of New York fame Leah McSweeney is suing Andy Cohen and Bravo on the grounds of discrimination and for promoting drugs and alcohol. The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in the Southern District of New York. Along with Bravo, the other companies also faced the suit, including NBCUniversal Media and Warner Bros. Discovery. The producers, John Paparazzo, Lisa Shannon, and Darren Ward, were also named in the case.

A 109-page complaint reveals that the producers were aware of the "rotted" workplace environment where the employees are forced to consume alcohol. Apart from that, McSweeney reportedly shared her disabilities of "alcohol use disorder" and "mental health disorders," which were not taken care of by the production.

Allegations On Andy Cohen

Leah McSweeney alleged that Cohen shared cocaine with the housewives and was partial to those who consumed it along with him. She said, "Cohen tends to provide the housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits."

She further added, "Cohen intentionally uses cocaine with his employees to further promote a workplace culture that thrives off drug and alcohol abuse, which leads to a failure to accommodate employees who are disabled and attempting to remain substance-free. Cohen's preferred workplace environment, which is fueled with substances and illicit behavior, permeates every aspect of Defendant Bravo's productions."

Brandi Glanville’s Accusations On Andy Cohen

Earlier this week, Brandi Glanville filed a lawsuit against Cohen. In a letter sent to Bravo’s parent company, the attorney Glanville shared, “Ms. Glanville herself has been a victim of sexual harassment at Bravo by none other than Andy Cohen.”

The letter further read, “In a video sent by Mr. Cohen to Ms. Glanville in 2022, Mr. Cohen, appearing obviously inebriated, boasted of his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via FaceTime.”

In his defense, Cihen shared an apology on X, clarifying, “The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated that she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate, and I apologize.”

However, the RHOBH star requested that the TV host apologize personally rather than on social media platforms.

