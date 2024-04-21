Is Andy Cohen Leaving Bravo Amid Legal Issues? Network Addresses Rumors

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Happens Live, and the executive producer of Real Housewives isn't going anywhere. A spokesperson for Bravo quashed the speculation, affirming that Cohen, at 55, will continue his tenure at the network.

"There is absolutely no truth to this story; it is obviously made up by a source who is not credible," the spokesperson stated emphatically.

Bravo's Andy Cohen: Committed to the Network for the Long Haul

Andy Cohen expressed his commitment to Bravo during BravoCon 2023 in November, making it clear that he had no intentions of leaving anytime soon. "Next year is my 20th year at Bravo," he disclosed. "Next year is our 15th year of Watch What Happens Live. I'll stay as long as Bravo wants me. As I once said to a very long-running housewife, being on TV is a gift; it is not a right."

Cohen emphasized the privilege of being on television and expressed gratitude for the opportunity. "And so, you know, we're all fortunate to be on TV for however long we are," he concluded.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Andy Cohen Faces Legal Storm Amidst Allegations from Former RHONY Star

The news of Andy Cohen's rumored departure from Bravo comes amidst legal troubles involving former Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney. McSweeney filed a lawsuit against Cohen and Bravo in the Southern District of New York, alleging a toxic workplace culture where employees were pressured to consume alcohol.

Advertisement

Additionally, McSweeney accused Cohen of engaging in cocaine use with Housewives and other Bravo personalities, as well as providing favorable treatment to those involved in such activities.

However, a source denied the allegations of Cohen's cocaine use with Housewives, labeling them as outrageous.

Further, it was reported that McSweeney was in discussions to join RHONY: Legacy but was not selected for the ensemble due to her short tenure on the series. A production source suggested that the lawsuit might not have occurred if McSweeney had been cast in Legacy.

Legal Battle Escalates: Andy Cohen's Attorney Denounces Allegations as False and Defamatory

Andy Cohen's attorney, Orin Snyder, responded to Leah McSweeney's lawsuit with a stern letter accusing her of making false and defamatory statements. Snyder asserted that virtually every allegation made by McSweeney against Cohen was categorically false and threatened legal action if she did not retract and withdraw her claims regarding Cohen's alleged cocaine use.

The letter emphasized that Cohen never used cocaine with any cast member of any Real Housewives show or with any other Bravo employee. Snyder accused McSweeney and her client of fabricating the allegations to generate tabloid attention and leverage for an unjustified settlement, warning that such conduct could lead to legal consequences for them.

The letter from Cohen's attorney highlights the seriousness with which the allegations are being taken and underscores the denial of any wrongdoing on Cohen's part.

ALSO READ: Keleigh Teller Throws Shade At Joe Alwyn After Taylor Swift's TTPD Release; See Here

Apology Issued: Andy Cohen Responds to Brandi Glanville's Sexual Harassment Allegations

In February, Andy Cohen issued an apology to Brandi Glanville after she accused him of sexual harassment based on a video recording she received from him in 2022. Glanville's attorneys sent a letter to NBCUniversal, Warner Bros, and production company Shed Media, alleging that Cohen, appearing intoxicated in the video, made inappropriate comments about intending to sleep with another Bravo star while thinking of Glanville and invited her to watch via Facetime.

In response to the allegations, Cohen apologized on social media, acknowledging the inappropriate nature of the video and expressing regret for his actions. He clarified that the video was intended as a joke, with both parties participating in the banter, but acknowledged that it was inappropriate nonetheless. Cohen's apology indicated a recognition of the seriousness of the situation and a commitment to accountability for his behavior.

Advertisement

“The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate, and I apologize,” Cohen wrote.

The response from a source who viewed the video described it as comedic, emphasizing that the content was not intended to be taken seriously.

According to the insider, it was apparent to everyone involved that the remarks made by Andy Cohen in the video were part of a joke, and there was mutual understanding among the participants. This perspective suggests that the context of the video was light-hearted and humorous rather than malicious or inappropriate.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: 'It Would Just Be Me': When Taylor Swift Had A Quirky Comeback For Critics Doubting Her Songwriting Abilities