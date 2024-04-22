Tori Spelling Thinks Andy Cohen Did Not Ask Her To Join RHOB Because Of THIS Reason; Find Out

Tori Spelling recently spilled the tea on why she hasn't snagged a spot on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In her podcast misSPELLING's April 19 episode, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, now 50, revealed her thoughts on the matter.

When fans inquire about her absence from the Bravo hit, Spelling's response is a puzzled shrug. She recounted a conversation with her buddy Andy Cohen, whom she's known forever and has graced his show multiple times. When she popped the question to Cohen, his response was a classic Andy "Ehh, I don't know."

Looks like the Real Housewives universe might not have been ready for a dose of Spelling Sass after all.

'Nobody Is Forced To Do Anything On Show': Luann De Lesseps Stands With Andy Cohen Amid McSweeney's Lawsuit Against Him

Spelling Questions Andy Cohen About Her OG Status on Real Housewives

In her chat with Cohen, who's 55, Spelling dished about her connections with the RHOBH crew. With a laugh, she told the Housewives executive that she's tight with every single one of them and has a history with the whole gang.

Drawing on her iconic role as Donna Martin in Beverly Hills, 90210, she playfully pointed out, "But hold up, hold up, wasn't I the OG Beverly Hills? I don't get it." Seems like Spelling's got a point, she practically wrote the book on the Beverly Hills scene.

'Everyone Admits It Now': Tori Spelling Reveals She Took Mounjaro To Lose Baby Weight After Having Fifth Child

Spelling's Candid Remarks on Finances and Andy Cohen's Casting Decision

On her podcast, Spelling didn't hold back on her thoughts about the casting snub. She hinted at a bit of passive aggression, admitting, "Huh! All the fans ask, Andy, so I don't know, whatever, that's fine." But what she wanted to put out there was, "'Uh, is it 'cause I'm broke? Let's be real.'"

Looking back to 2019, Spelling has been open about her financial ups and downs. After filing for divorce from Dean McDermott, her husband of 18 years, last month, she addressed speculation about her money management skills.

"I am not great with money," she candidly admitted in her Kin web series. Growing up with a business manager handling her finances since she was 18, she never got hands-on experience. Now, with her kids to raise, she's realizing the importance of financial literacy.

Spelling's financial journey has been a learning curve, and she's determined to break the cycle for her kids. "And because I've never been good with money, I wasn't ever taught to deal with money properly," she admitted. "That's something that's really important for me to do as I'm learning myself now in my 40s. I really want my kids to know that before they move out on their own."

Amid her financial reflections, Spelling also toyed with the idea of joining RHOBH during a chat with her BH90210 costar Jennie Garth and host Jenny McCarthy on Sirius XM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show in the same year.

Spelling and Jennie Garth Discuss Their Real Housewives Aspirations

Spelling expressed her disappointment at never being asked to join the cast, while Garth revealed she had been approached but declined, asserting she's not a desperate housewife. Spelling, however, saw potential in her Beverly Hills roots and family drama for Housewife material.

Well, I was born in Beverly Hills, so I have one thing going for me," she quipped, adding, "I’m married with a lot of kids, drama follows me everywhere." Despite never receiving an invite from Bravo, McCarthy joked, "I have a feeling you might get the shout-out now."

'I'd Be Laying In Bed': Christina Applague REVEALS Being Asked To Be On The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills 10 Years Ago