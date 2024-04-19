‘Nobody Is Forced To Do Anything On Show’: Luann De Lesseps Stands With Andy Cohen Amid McSweeney’s Lawsuit Against Him

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Luann de Lesseps, star of The Real Housewives of New York, defended Andy Cohen against a lawsuit from Leah McSweeney. Lesseps revealed that no one on the sets of the Bravo show is forced to take alcohol or drugs. In a conversation with US Weekly, Luann said that the production house has been very supportive of her sobriety on the reality show.

Luann de Lesseps appeared on the first 13 seasons of Real Housewives, and after the reboot, the TV personality launched her own show alongside Sonja Morgan.

What Did Luann de Lesseps Say In Support Of Andy Cohen?

Speaking to US Weekly, Lesseps shared that she was never forced to take alcohol on the sets by Andy Cohen or any of the makers of the show. The RHONY star claimed, "Nobody is forced to do anything on the show. If you talk about drinking... I've been sober on the show a couple of seasons."

She further added, "Bravo has always been very supportive of my sobriety, in and out of sobriety. So, like I said, everybody has their own experience. It's never been my experience, nor has it been a lot of the Housewives experiences." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Apart from supporting Cohen, the reality TV actress shared insights on where she stands in her sobriety journey. Lesseps said, "I drink on occasion. That's how I am in a different place with that now. God knows I've been through it, and I'm in a good place with it now. So yeah, that's my journey."

Advertisement

She continued, "I suffer from acidity, so I need things that are going to keep my body... basic. I put it in my coffee every morning; [it] takes the acidity out of coffee. And it tastes like chocolate, so I can't live without it. If you want to drink wine or any alcohol, you put five or six drops, and it takes the acidity out of the alcohol."

ALSO READ: Why Is Real Housewives Star Leah McSweeney Suing Andy Cohen And Bravo? Exploring Allegations Of Discrimination And More

What Legal Action Does Leah McSweeney Take Against Andy Cohen?

Leah McSweeney and Andy Cohen are against each other after the Bravo star filed a lawsuit against Cohen and the production house for promoting substance abuse on the sets.

After the Bravo producer and his team shared about not making the case open in the media, a statement released by McSweeney's team read, "That Andy Cohen had his counsel and PR agents write a threatening letter to give to the press is hardly surprising."

It further read that "Mr. Cohen is accustomed to using his power in the media to scare and intimidate people like Ms. McSweeney so that they will not speak out. Mr. Cohen's attempt to discredit and intimidate Ms. McSweeney to deter her from engaging in legally protected activity in Court is exactly the type of retaliation that this lawsuit was brought to address, and only is further evidence for Ms. McSweeney."

Other women supporting Cohen in his case, in addition to Lesseps, include Margaret Josephs and Guerdy Abraira.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Andy Cohen Calls Leah McSweeneys' Lawsuit Against Him A 'Shakedown'; Things Get More Heated