Leah McSweeney Slams Andy Cohen Over Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories Amid Kate's Cancer Diagnosis;Says THIS

American fashion designer Leah McSweeney has taken to her Instagram stories on March 22, 2024 to reveal how she feels about Andy Cohen’s conspiracy theories regarding Kate Middleton. She is upset about how the real reason was her Cancer diagnosis, as revealed by the Princess of Wales recently. The 41-year-old calls Andy Cohen a person who is “cruel to women”. Is Leah McSweeney suing the Bravo star Andy from Real Housewives as well? Find out.

Why did Leah McSweeney slam Andy Cohen?

The Married to the Mob streetwear line founder revealed in her stories, “I hope that after she was forced to publicly talk about her cancer diagnosis he will muster up the decency to apologize to her. People with power need to lead by example.” This comes about after Blake Lively apologized to the Royalty regarding the photo-editing controversy started by Associated Press and Reuters. It happened on Mother’s Day in the UK and people have been speculating multiple things about the Princess of Wales since. McSweeney, however, has been advocating for Middleton via Instagram. She posted a picture of Middleton with the caption, “Please leave this woman alone everybody.” She also adds, “Yes she is a princess but she’s also a human being. Have we not learned anything by now? Has social media destroyed empathy?” Leah says,”The amount of jokes, and gossip about someone who is dealing with a medical situation and wants privacy Regardless of their nature of celebrity is so disheartening. I hope she gets well soon.” Leah is also suing Andy Cohen for discrimination and retaliation.

Advertisement

What did Blake Lively do regarding the Kate Middleton issue?

As the edited photo of Kate Middleton and her children made rounds, Blake Lively posted an obviously edited picture of herself by the pool to promote her products and mock Kate Middleton. The Gossip Girl actress said, “I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA.” However, post the diagnosis she said, “I'm sure no-one cares today but I feel I have to acknowledge this.” She also added, “I made a silly post around the 'photoshop fails' frenzy and, oh, man, that post has me mortified today.” Lively’s original post is taken down. But Kate Middleton has not commented anything yet on both the matters. As we wait to get more updates on the same, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Why Is Real Housewives Star Leah McSweeney Suing Andy Cohen And Bravo? Exploring Allegations Of Discrimination And More