Leah McSweeney's Publicist Defends Her From Andy Cohen's Camp; Says Not Okay To 'Dismiss A Woman's Mistreatment'

Leah McSweeney and Andy Cohen have locked horns after the Real Housewives of New York fame pressed charges against the TV host and the producer of the show. Soon after McSweeney spoke against Cohen, the cast of The Real Housewives was divided. While some joined Andy’s camp, others supported the RHONY alum. McSweeney’s publicist has now come out to stand by Leah as they discarded the comments made by Cohen’s supporters.

Leah McSweeney’s Publicist's Statements

In her statements, the publicist claimed, “Leah has never claimed to speak for anyone else. She filed this lawsuit based on her own lived experiences. The claims in Leah’s lawsuit are about Leah’s experiences at Bravo and Leah’s experiences only. She’s not attempting to tell anyone else’s truth, but she won’t let anyone deny her truth either.”

The representative further added, “Imagine a female employee making claims similar to Leah’s about drug and alcohol use at any other major company—from Facebook to Coca Cola to UPS or anywhere. Would this be the reaction? But because [Bravo is] an entertainment brand, somehow people think it’s okay to dismiss and downplay a woman’s stories of mistreatment at work.”

Leah McSweeney’s Accusations Against Andy Cohen

Leah McSweeney, earlier this year, filed a lawsuit against the TV personality for promoting drugs and forcing the people on sets to have alcohol. In her statements, McSweeney shared, "Cohen tends to provide the housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits." She further added, "Cohen intentionally uses cocaine with his employees to further promote a workplace culture that thrives off drug and alcohol abuse, which leads to a failure to accommodate employees who are disabled and attempting to remain substance-free. Cohen's preferred workplace environment, which is fueled with substances and illicit behavior, permeates every aspect of Defendant Bravo's productions." The allegations, however, did not get support from the cast members, as they revealed the statements to be false and baseless.

Who All Came Out In Support Of Andy Cohen?

Marking all the accusations against Cohen wrong, the ladies of Real Housewives spoke against Leah McSweeney. Margaret Josephs of RHONY said, “Those allegations are nothing but to assassinate his character, and that is disgusting. I am appalled that someone would just go so low to assassinate and target someone’s character in that way.”

Meanwhile, De Lessep of the show shared, “I can only say my experience. Part of the Housewives is parties, and of course, there’s drinking involved, but it’s not like someone forced her to drink. I’ve known Andy for years, and it’s not in his character, and I’ve never, ever seen in the years that I’ve been doing Housewives any drug abuse.” The suit claimed that the makers had manipulated McSweeney into using drugs and alcohol.

