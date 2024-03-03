Melissa Gorga Takes Stand For Andy Cohen Against Real Housewives' Leah McSweeney's Claims; Here's What She Said

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Melissa Gorga stated her opposition to Leah McSweeney's allegations about Andy Cohen offering drugs to the Housewives. Gorga has known Cohen the longest among the show's cast members. The conversation was in reference to McSweeney accusing the TV presenter and his company of forcing its employees to take alcohol at the workplace. Moreover, she also stated that Cohen offered drugs and alcohol to the housewives and was biased toward those who took them.

What Did Melissa Gorga Say While Defending Andy Cohen?

In her conversation with Page Six, Gorga revealed, "Throughout my 14 years of working with Andy, I have witnessed nothing but respect, kindness, and support. I have never been offered any type of drug by him ever."

She further added, "His leadership style exemplifies authenticity. He prioritizes open communication, and he's very approachable." "I am grateful to have had the opportunity to learn and grow under his guidance and share in his success," she concluded.

The producers of RHONJ, in defense of the accusation, had said, "cultivated a treasure trove of Ms. McSweeney's dark secrets with intent to place her in situations known to exacerbate her alcohol use disorder and mental health disabilities because they thought that intentionally making these conditions worse would create good television."

Melissa Gorga’s Comments On Teresa Giudice

Earlier this year, Melissa Gorga commented on the effect her family members had after cutting off Teresa Giudice. In an interview with an outlet, she said, "I think it took us a while to get to that point, to realize that this might be what it is, and we need to accept it."

Opening up about her relationship with her sister-in-law to Kyle Richards, Gorga said, "It's definitely a rollercoaster, up and down. And we're about to air again in the spring, sometime this spring. And it's very, very different. We don't even speak to each other." She further added, "There's almost zero [communication], it's a very, very different season."

Melissa and Teresa have had strained relationships after Giudice's husband picked up on Gorga's husband, Joe. The differences have widened after allegations were made against Joe regarding his cheating on Gorga.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

