Why Does Bette Midler Want To Join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Andy Cohen REACTS

American singer and actress Bette Midler now wants to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, one of the highest rated Bravo shows. The 78-year-old has had a vivid career in film and the music industry, but now plans to venture into reality TV as per her social media post. She reveals her wish to be a part of RHOBH when the show’s primary gossip monger Andy Cohen catches a whiff of it and gives a warm and encouraging reaction. What was the talk show host’s advice to Bette? Find out.

Why is Andy Cohen encouraging Bette Midler to joining RHOBH?

ALSO READ: Who Is Kyle Richards Dream RHOBH's Castmate? The Reality Star Makes Suprise Pick

The show Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aims at rich, well to do families full of scandals. They have never ventured into actresses and singers, as that would need a separate format in itself. RHOBH promises new faces, and hence a familiar hit like Bette Midler might take the charm away for the show. The 78-year-old is already playing big. She has taken over Broadway, the silver screen with challenging roles, and the Billboard charts. But reality TV is something that Andy Cohen advises the Hocus Pocus actress for. Even for the outspoken person Bette is, RHOBH is the best fit, Andy thinks likewise. In a recent X post, Bette said, "Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills," and added, "I've never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk show s--t. And to get paid for it? A dream!" She even tagged the show to get noticed as a potential pick. Bravo instantly replied saying, "Talk about a glorious crossover." Andy Cohen said, "It's time!" The post received an overwhelming response confirming that Bravo can try this twist for their upcoming season.

Advertisement

What is RHOBH about?

The American Reality TV show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, aka RHOBH has been running for over 13 seasons now. The show’s official synopsis reads as, “There is chaos, jealousy, drama and the forging of unexpected alliances when the paths of some of the wealthiest housewives of Beverly Hills collide.” It has a rating of 5.5/10 on IMDb and 73% on Google User review likes. The show is available to stream on Netflix and sees contestants like Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Erika Jayne, NeNe Leakes and many others as regulars. Andy Cohen is also a regular commentator and host for Bravo. While we wait to see whether Bette Midler makes it to RHOBH, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: 'Never Say Never': Denise Richards Reveals If She Is Open For The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Return