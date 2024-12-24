Anna Kendrick Recalls Being 'Really Sick' During Duet with Justin Timberlake At Cannes Film Festival

Anna Kendrick remembers how singing with Justin Timberlake while sick added to the uncomfortable pressure during the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. The duo was in the midst of promoting their animated film Trolls.

Kendrick has talked about how it became one of the hardest yet most memorable experiences, as they sang a stripped-down version of Cyndi Lauper's True Colors. During the December 20 episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Kendrick, 39, explained that she and Timberlake were both unwell during the performance, adding a layer of difficulty to an already high-pressure situation.

The Pitch Perfect actress acknowledged Timberlake’s musical expertise, describing him as one of the most talented pop artists of all time, which made the experience even more daunting. She said, "He's so sweet, and we were both really, really sick. But he is one of the great all-time pop recording artists."

She added, "We did a very, very simple version of True Colors, and we just kept drilling it and drilling it and drilling it."

Right before getting on stage, Timberlake started to warm up with vocal ad-libs, leaving Kendrick particularly anxious. She recounted, "Right before we were about to go on, he was just singing his part to himself and added in, like, 20 riffs or whatever. And I went, 'Are you gonna do it like that?' And he was like, 'No, no, no, no, no, no, no. It's fine!'"

However, Timberlake reassured her that they would stick to the original plan, which left Kendrick marveling at how much more control he had over his voice, even while sick—unlike her own state.

Reflecting on the experience, Anna Kendrick admitted it was both nerve-wracking and surreal. During the Trolls press tour in 2016, she described the performance as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share such a moment with Justin Timberlake at Cannes.

