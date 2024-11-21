Anne Hathaway Set To Lead Amazon MGM's Adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Bestselling Novel Verity

Amazon MGM Studios is working on a movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling thriller, Verity, and Anne Hathaway will star in it. Directed by Michael Showalter, this film is also a collaboration with The Princess Diaries actress who worked with the director for The Idea of You, a romantic comedy currently ranked as Amazon MGM's top-performing movie in the particular genre.

As per Deadline, Nick Antosca wrote the latest draft of the script with several writers working on previous drafts, including Hillary Seitz, April Maguire, and Angela LaManna. The film is expected to be released in theaters.

The 2018 novel of the same title, Verity, follows the life of Lowen Ashleigh, a writer who is hired by a best-selling author, Verity Crawford, to complete her unfinished books after a tragic event caused the author to stop writing. Lowen gets a job at the Crawford's, but as she settles into her new home, she discovers an unsettling, incomplete manuscript with distressing details about the family history. Gaining interest in Verity's spouse Jeremy and the secrets Lowen learns about his wife, she becomes trapped in the conflict of whether the manuscript is merely a psychopathic person's warning or the author's imagination.

Many producers are lined up for this project, starting with Somewhere Pictures, which will be managed by Hathaway; Semi-Formal Productions by Showalter and Jordana Mollick; Eat the Cat, led by Antosca and Alex Hedlund; Colleen Hoover through Heartbones Entertainment; and more.

The book Verity is argued to be a bestseller; it has sold over one million copies and is regarded as a blend of Rebecca and Gone Girl for its strong gothic and psychological themes. Hoover’s works are much sought after in Hollywood; for instance, her last adaptation, It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively, made 346 million USD worldwide in 2024.

Alongside starring in The Idea of You, opposite Nicholas Galitzine, which generated over 50 million views, Anne Hathaway was most recently seen in Mother’s Instinct with Jessica Chastain.

