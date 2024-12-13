Anne Hathaway Shares 'Weird' Goal As Her Next Bucket List Achievement: 'I’m Desperate To Make...'

Anne Hathaway is desperately trying to tick one 'weird' thing off her bucket list while also making sequels to her cult classic movies The Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada as soon as possible. The Oscar-winning actress now wants to champion the holiday season by making Christmas movies!

Hathaway wants to be able to create a memorable Christmas movie. The 42-year-old actress recently announced her ambition in an interview with Women's Wear Daily. She also teased that the sequels of her iconic films would be in production very soon.

The Love & Other Drugs actress told the outlet, "I haven’t made a great Christmas movie. I know that’s a weird bucket list thing, but I’m desperate to make a Christmas movie."

Hathaway is synonymous with producing both blockbusters as well as critically acclaimed movies. Apart from her most famous movies, such as The Princess Diaries and The Dark Knight Rises, she has starred in films like The Idea of You (2024), The Intern (2015), One Day (2011), Les Misérables (2012), Ella Enchanted (2004), Ocean's 8 (2018), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Brokeback Mountain (2005), Becoming Jane (2007), Bride Wars (2009), and more.

Reflecting on working on her iconic hits, she said, "I was a baby, like a legal child, when I made Princess Diaries—I turned 18 while we were making it. And I was a very, very young woman when I made The Devil Wears Prada."

The Colossal actress added, "I was so guided and looked after and cared for by the communities that made both of those films, in particular, each of their directors, Garry Marshall and David Frankel."

Anne Hathaway is now gearing up for an exciting project that will be directed by Christopher Nolan, with whom she has worked before on The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar. The details of the movie, starring an all-A-lister cast that includes Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Matt Damon, and Charlize Theron, are being kept under wraps.

