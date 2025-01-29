Anthony Mackie Responds to Backlash Over His Captain America Comments: 'Honor of a Lifetime'
Anthony Mackie clears the air over a controversial Captain America comment he made while promoting his upcoming movie, Captain America: Brave New World for which he had received backlash recently.
Mackie was caught in a storm of controversy when he was heard making provocative statements about the legendary superhero at a promotional event in Italy. As backlash began, Mackie made an attempt to set the record straight via social media.
Mackie, who has played Sam Wilson, a.k.a. Falcon, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before taking up Steve Rogers' shield, took to his Instagram to clarify his statements. “Let me be clear about this: I’m a proud American, and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honor of a lifetime," Mackie said.
He continued, "I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. CAP has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to."
The actor further added on this subject, stating that Captain America basically is integral to trustworthiness, integrity, or honor that connects the rest of the world to the values people ascribe to Americans.
Mackie previously said in a clip that went viral on social media, "To me, Captain America represents a lot of different things and I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations. It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity, and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable."
Anthony Mackie returns to the big screen for the first time in a stand-alone film of his character in Captain America: Brave New World, which premieres in theaters on February 14, 2025.
