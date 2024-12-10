Is Chris Evans Returning to Marvel Cinematic Universe As Captain America? Here's What We Know

Chris Evans is about to switch the flame on again!

The Captain America actor is reportedly coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Doomsday, directed by the Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony.

As reported by Deadline, details about how Evans is going to feature, however, are sketchy, as sources reveal that Anthony Mackie will continue playing Captain America, i.e., Sam Wilson, in the movie. It is less plausible that Evans will don the getup of Captain America and pick up the iconic shield again. However, a reprise of Steve Rogers wouldn't be anything out of the ordinary at this point.

Most recently, the Red One star appeared in a cameo as Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine and stole the show. The film has become the MCU's highest-grossing R-rated movie. Evans first portrayed the Human Torch character from the early 2000s Fantastic Four movies by Fox and Marvel prior to becoming Captain America.

Several original Marvel characters are set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, raising the anticipation off the charts. Most recently, during San Diego Comic-Con, former Iron Man Robert Downey Jr. was confirmed to appear in the role of the supervillain Dr. Doom, topping the story off with a multiverse spin.

Though no details have been revealed regarding Evans' return to the MCU, the film will feature the new Fantastic Four lineup: Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Evans led his solo franchise as Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), and Captain America: Civil War (2016). He last played the iconic role in Russo Brothers' Avengers: Endgame.

Advertisement

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release on May 1, 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars will release in May 2027.

ALSO READ: 'Flame Off': Ryan Reynolds Pens Heartfelt Note For Chris Evans' Human Torch As He Reveals Part Of Deadpool & Wolverine's Theme Is 'Saying Goodbye'