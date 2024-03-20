Anyone But You: Glen Powell And Sydney Sweeney Starrer Romance Comedy Gets Netflix Release Date; Find Out

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s rom-com Anyone But You seals a date with Netflix, to be streamed on April 23. The movie gathered good reactions from the audience at the time of its theatrical release in December 2023. Though the film is available on Amazon Prime to stream on rent, Netflix ensures that the audience will not have to pay extra to stream the movie.

Sweeney and Powell charmed viewers with their on-screen chemistry. The movie collected around $200 million worldwide, while the budget was limited to $25 million.

What Is Anyone But You About?

The movie Anyone But You tells the story of Ben and Bea, who, after their first date, vow not to see each other again. However, fate has something else written for the couple as they bump into each other at Bea’s sister’s wedding. To avoid her ex, Sweeney’s character fakes a relationship with Ben, though the two do not want to be around each other.

Watching the story unfold as the movie takes its audience on a journey of love and laughter is interesting. The film comprises an excellent cast, including Delmont Mulroney, Darren Barnet, and Alexandra Shipp, who joins the team alongside Sydney and Glen.

Will There Be A Sequel To Anyone But You?

In a conversation with People Magazine, the Anyone But You actor candidly shared that they are brainstorming ideas for the sequel to their 2023 rom-com. Sweeney said, "We're dreaming up a bunch of different ideas. We haven't really solidified what we want to do yet, but we're just dreaming up a bunch of different things and seeing what clicks best."

Talking about his co-star, Powell claimed, "When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun. We're definitely trying to find the next thing. Please send us all the scripts you got. You know we're here for it."

The actor further added, "It's been really wonderful to read a lot. Sydney reads everything, by the way, and in record time. She's the fastest reader I think I've ever met. It takes me a little longer, but we're reading everything and just trying to see what makes sense and what we can turn into something that audiences are going to respond to."

Anyone But You will be available to stream on Netflix starting April 23.

