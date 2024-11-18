Are Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Returning For Dogma 2? Kevin Smith Replies With 'I’m f—ing tickled'

Kevin Smith has confirmed Dogma 2 is coming soon, with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon possibly returning for the sequel. Smith has announced that he is working on a follow-up to his 1999 film after 25 years at Vulture Festival's panel.

Smith suggested that Affleck and Damon will most likely reprise their roles as the fallen angels, Bartleby and Loki, even if it's for a cameo, according to Deadline. The Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back director said, "Some people will be like, ‘Don’t f—ing touch it. You’ll ruin it.' And I’m here to tell you: I will. I’m f—ing tickled. I found a way in."

Speaking on how certain he is about the duo's appearance in the sequel, Smith said, "Expect a cameo from them — more than a f—ing cameo. The only way we get a Dogma sequel made is if they’re there. So count on those guys being there."

Dogma (1999) had a glimmering cast of Hollywood stars, which included Alan Rickman, Chris Rock, Salma Hayek, Jason Lee, Linda Fiorentino, Janeane Garofalo, and George Carlin, alongside Affleck and Damon. Though successful and well-liked by critics, Dogma became quite a controversial movie by many due to how it portrayed Catholics in a blasphemous manner.

This also led to a series of protests and even death threats directed towards Smith. Yet the movie is still one of the most loved in the View Askewniverse series for its dry humor and its criticism of religion, earning over 43 million USD on a budget of 10 million USD.

While he was working on the sequel, Smith also added that there is a Dogma re-release as well as a new home release in the works, which would be the first time the movie is available for streaming. This reproduction comes from another company acquiring the distribution rights from Miramax, which Smith believes will allow for sequels and even a TV show set in the same world.

In the past, Kevin Smith hesitated to proceed with the offer given by Harvey Weinstein to make Dogma 2 whenever the accusations against Weinstein began surfacing concerning him in 2017. He also stated that he was ashamed of having worked with Weinstein and would give away all earnings from his projects that were produced by Weinstein to the Women in Film charity.

