Are Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Hanging Out Together Amid Divorce? Here's What Report Says

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted alone with their children a few times after their divorce reached public notice for the very first time. She pulled the trigger and filed for divorce on the 20th of August 2024 from Affleck ending the magic of their two years marriage.

As per People, the couple made their first public appearance with their children after the divorce on September 14. They were sighted together at Beverly Hills Hotel after divorce proceedings started.

In pictures posted by DeuxMoi, Affleck, 52, and Lopez, 55, were captured together outside the venue before entering the hotel. Affleck was seen in blue jeans and a blue collared shirt as well as dark sunglasses while the Hustlers star was well dressed in a black long-sleeved crop top and matching black jeans with shades on. They were also spotted in a black SUV where Affleck was driving while Lopez was seated beside him.

This joint outing came almost a month after the Atlas star officially filed for a divorce and added that they have been apart since April 26, 2024. Those close to Lopez allege that she worked hard in good faith to make their marriage function and that she was very upset about the breakup. Even with the heartache, her kids were still the main priority.

A week ago, Lopez was at the Toronto International Film Festival for the debut of the film Unstoppable in which she appears. She had adorned herself in a Tamara Ralph gown that flowed to the floor and was spotted talking to Matt Damon, a long-time close friend and business associate of Affleck. It was said that their conversation was both jovial, yet involved more serious elements, and was also amicable during the proceedings.

Unstoppable, a depiction of the life of wrestler Anthony Robles, is a biopic which was produced by Affleck and Damon through their company Artists Equity Production. Affleck was absent during the red carpet event because he was then hanging out in Los Angeles with two of his younger kids, Samuel, 12 and Seraphina, 15. These children along with the 18-year-old Violet his daughter from his ex Jennifer Garner.

When Lopez came back from Toronto, it was announced that she was in a much-improved mood, as the film festival had turned out to be a nice break and a boost for her. She was getting back on her work again and was still seeking out a new place for her and the children but there was no urgency to make choices.

