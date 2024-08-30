Are Chicago PD Alums Tracy Spiridakos And Jesse Lee Soffer Dating In Real Life? Here's Why Fans Think So

A massive chunk of the showbiz industry is based on people's perceptions, and celebrities are often in the spotlight, making it difficult for their personal lives to remain private.

This is especially true for Chicago P.D. alums Tracy Spiridakos and Jesse Lee Soffer, who previously starred as Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead in the Dick Wolf police drama. The two have sparked romance rumors after being spotted together.

On August 29, Spiridakos shared a series of pictures of herself and Soffer enjoying time in Lisbon, Portugal. The carousel began with the duo smiling for a selfie together. The two seemed relaxed, happy, and in vacation mode, even posing for a photo during a meal.

Fans on Instagram, with their sharp eagle eyes, flooded the comment section, speculating that they might be more than just friends at this point.

"Omgggg you look so perfect together!!!" said one user on Instagram, followed by another user saying, "I love you both!!! You are a beautiful couple... my favorite couple on and off stage!!! I wish you both much happiness!!!!" and tagging both actors.

A couple of fans referenced their on-screen couple nickname: Upstead. "Upstead forever," one fan wrote, while another added, "Upstead back together," followed by mushy heart emojis.

In reel life, Soffer starred in the series Chicago P.D. from season 1 through season 10. Spiridakos joined in season 4 before her exit after season 11. Their characters get married on the show after a slow-burn romance but eventually get divorced.

Chicago P.D. season 12 premieres on NBC on Sept. 25.

According to PEOPLE, after news of Soffer's departure broke, Spiridakos penned a heartfelt post for her beloved co-star. She shared an Instagram photo of the two on set together and wrote, "I guess the word is out… Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best. Thank you for your kindness, your guidance, and your friendship.

You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever."

While there has been no official confirmation about the rumors from either of them, what do you, readers, think about these two shifting their on-screen romance to real life? Tell us!

