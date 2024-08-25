What Led To April Sexton's Departure From Chicago Med And Her Reunion With Ethan Choi? Explored

April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) was a dedicated nurse at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, working closely with Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett). Known for her calm demeanor under pressure and excellent patient care, April also formed strong bonds with her fellow Emergency Department nurses. Her personal life was highlighted when she started dating Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), which created some tension among her colleagues.

April first appeared in the show’s pilot episode, where she was involved in a major train derailment, treating many patients. In Season 1, she began dating Tate Jenkins (Deron J. Powell), a retired NFL player whose son had been treated for swallowing magnets. However, in Episode 18 of that season, April was injured by a drunken sports fan, leading to her diagnosis with tuberculosis.

As April and Tate's relationship ended, April and Ethan’s connection grew. In Season 2, Episode 23, her brother Noah Sexton (Roland Buck III) noticed the chemistry between April and Ethan. Although April initially denied anything romantic, she and Ethan shared their first kiss by the Chicago River.

They became an official couple in Season 3. Their relationship faced challenges, including April’s pressure to conceive and a brief complication with Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains). By Season 5, Episode 19, Ethan broke up with April, feeling their relationship issues were deeper than just Crockett’s involvement.

April left Chicago Med at the end of Season 6 to further her education and pursue a Nurse Practitioner program. The decision was influenced by her experiences treating COVID-19 patients, which made her reconsider her career path.

She was accepted into the program and left Gaffney to pursue this new career path. This was a major change for her character, marking the end of her regular appearances on the show. She was accepted into the program and did not appear in the early part of Season 7.

April returned in Season 8, Episode 1, where she reconnected with Ethan at a cemetery after his father's death. She had completed her NP program and found Ethan still single. Their reunion was more than just a friendly catch-up. In Episode 5, April saw Ethan dealing with a difficult patient and was impressed by his growth. By Episode 6, it was clear they had rekindled their romance.

April and Ethan’s final moments on Chicago Med were in Season 8, Episode 9, where they got married. They planned to start a mobile medical clinic together, and after their wedding, they rode off in their Docs on Wheels van, ready to begin their new life.

Throughout the nine-season run of Chicago Med, many original cast members, including April, Dr. Will Halstead, Natalie Manning, Sarah Reese, Connor Rhodes, and Ethan Choi, have left the show. With these departures, only three original stars remain as the show approaches its tenth season.

To catch up on April's full storyline, you can stream all episodes of Chicago Med on Peacock.

