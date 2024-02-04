Who Is Glen Powell's Mom Cyndy Powell? Actor Hilariously Responds To Mother's 'Little Douchey' Jab

Even though Cyndy Powell takes her job of humbling her famous son from time to time very seriously, Glen Powell is not going to fall behind when it comes to witty comebacks. The actor’s mother jokingly described him as a “little douchey” and Glen had the perfect comeback to shoot back.

What did Glen Powell say about his mother’s comment?

The 35 year old actor recently shared an article on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The headline of the article said that Glen Powell’s mother described him as a ‘little douchey’. While reposting it, Glen wrote, “Anyone have good nursing home recommendations? I feel like it’s time,” jokingly.

It is no secret that Glen Powell is very close to his family, especially his parents Cyndy and Glen Powell Sr. The actor admits that his family is what keeps his feet on the ground and keeps him sane. The ‘little douchey’ comment was actually a joke Glen recently made.

When asked about what his mother scolds him the most about in an interview during the Sundance premiere of Glen’s new movie Hit Man, he said that it was probably the way he dresses. He reflected upon how his mother commented that his popped collar looks “a little douchey”, to which he said, “Well, Hollywood is sort of douchey sometimes. That's what we're doing here.” His mother jokingly described him the same way, to which, Glen had the hilarious comeback.

Glen Powell’s relationship with his family

Glen Powell’s parents have been married for 40 years and have three children, including two daughters and Glen. The actor has commented on how his family keeps him humble amid his growing fame. "Obviously sometimes you don't realize the changes that are happening, but often your mother is the first person to realize that the temperature has changed a little,” Glen said lovingly about Cyndy.

He also said that his family has been the most constant support system in his life. His parents never miss any of his movie premieres, and they even attended the Hit Man Sundance festival premiere with him. The two of them walked proudly alongside their son on the red carpet.

Glen Powell has a loving family including his parents, sisters Lauren and Leslie, and his little niece and nephew Witt and Gwen. Recently, he shared a post on his Instagram celebrating his parents’ 40 year anniversary. The three of them took a trip to the foot of the Jefferson Memorial where Glen Sr. proposed to Cyndy many many years ago. From his social media, we can see that Glen has a very close, loving, and funny relationship with his parents and family.

Powell’s family are all also incredibly proud of his achievements, even though they like to pull his legs from time to time. His performance in the recent romcom Anyone But You, in which he starred beside Sydney Sweeney, is nominated for a People’s Choice Award in the Comedy Movie Star category. His next movie is a disaster film named Twisters which will be released on 19th July 2024.

