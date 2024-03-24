Are Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Back On Good Terms? Find Out As They Attend Son's Basketball Game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are finally cordial with each other. Gone are the days that news of their cold behavior and brutal comments towards each other keep making rounds. As the two coordinate well on co-parenting, they still have differing views. However, this does not stop them from being there for their kids. Kanye West is reported to be a great father, despite his underlying medical issues and Kim Kardashian has been a devoted mother. The two went to their son Saint’s Basketball game on March 22, 2024 and all seemed jolly between the two. Are they back being good to each other?

Are things fine between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West?

ALSO READ: Has Kim Kardashian Put Her Children In 'Fake School For Celebrities'? Kanye West Seems To Think So

It all looks jolly for the two! Kim and Kanye are smiling in public and even getting clicked together. TMZ obtained pictures where Kanye even puts his arm around Kim Kardashian. It all seems strange after their marriage ended in an ugly divorce in 2022. It is reported by TMZ that the children were the reason for their separation. Their differences began with how their kids' schooling should be. While Ye wants them out of Sierra Canyon School, Kim believes otherwise. The antisemitic comments of Ye and glorification of Hitler and Nazis got matters worse. There were reports where people demanded Kim to not allow Ye near his children for the above mentioned reasons. Reports also suggest that Ye suffers from Bipolar disorder. However as Kanye West plans to launch his daughter North West, things look bright for the co-parents.

Advertisement

Do Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori get along well?

While Kim Kardashian is Kanye’s ex wife, Bianca is Ye’s current wife. Bianca Censori is always in news for her clothing and unique party appearances just like her better half Ye. The two love to experiment with their looks and stand for each other in public. However things seem good between Kim and Bianca as Kim Kardashian even attended Ye’s listening party for his rap record ‘Vultures 1’. As we wait to see what happens between this former couple, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Is Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West JEALOUS of Her New Rumored Boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr.? Insider Hints JEALOUSY